GateHouse Media projects recognized by Society of American Business Editors and Writers

The Society of American Business Editors and Writers recently recognized two GateHouse Media reporting projects on its list of 2017 Best in Business Honorees.

Sarasota Herald-Tribune reporter Barbara Peters Smith’s “Catching Our Drift,” which explored local trends that threaten to exacerbate the national phenomenon of widening disparities in personal wealth, won the economics coverage award in the small newsroom division.

GateHouse Media’s “In the Shadow of Wind Farms,” by reporters Emily Le Coz and Lucille Sherman and designers Tyson Bird and Mara Corbett, which investigated the potential health and economic impacts of living in proximity to wind turbines, won the innovation award in the medium newsroom division.

