Two GateHouse newspapers named to Editor & Publisher “10 Newspapers That Do It Right” list

GateHouse Media, one of the largest publishers of locally based print and online media in the United States, received nearly one-third of the honors announced by Editor & Publisher Magazine this past week. Both the Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, NC) and newly acquired Register-Guard (Eugene, OR) were among the ten winners, while The Repository (Canton, OH), Daytona Beach News-Journal (Daytona Beach, FL), Erie Times-News (Erie, PA), Sarasota Herald-Tribune (Sarasota, FL) and the State Journal-Register (Springfield, IL) received honorable mentions.

E&P’s ”10 Newspapers That Do It Right” recognizes some of the biggest and brightest ideas taking place in the newspaper industry each year. The Fayetteville Observer was honored for growing fayobserver.com pageviews to 63 million in 2017. Executive Editor Matt Leclercq created a digital team dedicated to producing original digital content and engaging with readers online. The digital team collaborates with the reporting staff to brainstorm 20 ideas once a week for 20 minutes.

The Register-Guard saw an under-served problem in its community and set out to raise awareness about an extremely visible sector of the Eugene population: the homeless. Rather than writing a single column or even a 10-part series, the team wrote more than 50 editorials on the subject packaged under the label “Focus on Homelessness.” The Register-Guard wrapped up the series with a public forum in January where the local community could discuss the series and the issues it raised. Although the editorial series officially ended in February, editorial page editor Jackman Wilson said the city’s homeless problem would still be on the paper’s radar.

“We’re extremely proud of all the great work being done by GateHouse newspapers throughout the country,” said GateHouse CEO, Kirk Davis. “To have so many of our publications recognized with these prestigious awards is a testament to our editorial teams’ commitment to journalism with impact.”

Read the complete list of winners here.