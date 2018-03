GateHouse Media recognized at Second Street Awards

Several GateHouse Media publications were recently honored at the annual Second Street Awards, which highlights successful Second Street promotions by the company’s media partners.

Awards included:

Best Small Market Program

First Place Winner: Pocono Record in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania

Best Mid-Size Market Program

First Place Winner: Daytona Beach News-Journal in Daytona Beach, Florida

Best Group Wide Strategy

First Place Winner: GateHouse Media

Best National Sports Contest: Pro Football Face Off

First Place Winner: Northwest Florida Daily News in Fort Walton Beach, Florida

Best Email Program: Birthday Club

First Place Winner: Northwest Florida Daily News in Fort Walton Beach, Florida

Best Native Campaign: Baptist Health, Stroke Safety Quiz

First Place Winner: The Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville, Florida

For a complete list of winners, visit Second Street.