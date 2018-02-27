GateHouse Media papers awarded in NC press contest

Multiple GateHouse Media journalists and publications in North Carolina were recently honored by the North Carolina Press Association at the organization’s annual meeting at the Carolina Club on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus.
Awards included:
The Star (Shelby)
Education Reporting: 2nd Place- Elise Franco, CCC.franco
Feature Writing: 1st Place- Casey White, Meet Shelby’s Radio
General Excellence – Newspapers Only: 3rd Place- Staff
News Section Design – Dailies Only: 2nd Place- Staff, news section design 1 and 2
StarNews (Wilmington)
Arts and Entertainment Reporting: 1st Place- John Staton, Art & Identity
Best Community Coverage: 3rd Place- Staff
News Enterprise Reporting: 2nd Place- Staff, Northside Now
News Enterprise Reporting: 3rd Place- Adam Wagner and Kevin Maurer, Camp Lejeune
Sports Enterprise Writing: 1st Place- Alex Riley, The Long Climb
Best Lede: 1st Place, Alex Riley
Best Lede: 3rd Place, John Staton
Election/Political Reporting: 2nd Place- Tim Buckland, Lee, Barnhill campaign
Feature Section Design – Dailies Only: 2nd Place- Staff, Features Section April 1-2
General Excellence – Newspapers Only: 1st Place- Staff
General Excellence for Newspaper Websites – Newspapers Only: www.starnewsonline.com
Headline Writing: 1st Place- Julian March
Headline Writing: 3rd Place- John Staton
Investigative Reporting: 2nd Place- Staff, Toxic chemical taints drinking water
Photo Page or Essay: 2nd Place- Ken Blevins, Matt Born, and Dan Spears, Wells Fargo PGA Tournament
Public Service Award – Dailies Only: 3rd Place- Staff, GenX in the Cape Fear River
Special Section – Newspapers Only: 2nd Place- Staff, StarNews 150th Anniversary
Sports Coverage – Newspapers Only: 1st Place- Staff, March 6-7 Sports Coverage
Sports Feature Photo: 3rd Place- Matt Born, Whiteville celebration
The Fayetteville Observer
Beat News Reporting: 1st Place- Greg Barnes, Mike Lallier case
Beat News Reporting: 3rd Place- Steve DeVane, GenX isn’t the only possible toxin in the Cape Fear River
Best Niche Publication: 1st Place- Staff, High School Football Preview
Deadline News Reporting – Dailies Only: 2nd Place- Staff, Hurricane Matthew
News Enterprise Reporting: 1st Place- Alicia Banks, The Haven animal shelter investigation
News Feature Writing: 1st Place- Chick Jacobs, Unless something turns up, we’ll keep searching
News Feature Writing: 3rd Place- Paul Woolverton, Bitter Anniversary: 20th anniversary of officer killings
Appearance and Design – Newspapers Only: 1st Place- Staff
Best Multimedia Project: 1st Place- Andrew Craft and Mariano Santillan, Hurricane Matthew: Then and now
Best Video: 1st Place- Staff, A mother’s regret: Heather’s story
City County Government Reporting: 2nd Place- Greg Barnes, Hoke County audit
Editorials: 2nd Place- Myron B. Pitts
Feature Section Design – Dailies Only: 1st Place- Staff
General Excellence – Newspapers Only: 2nd Place- Staff, General Excellence, Oct. 9-10, 2016
General News Reporting: 2nd Place- Staff, Hurricane Matthew recovery
General News Reporting: 3rd Place- Steve DeVane, Revaluation hits some hard
Illustration/Photo Illustration/Graphics – Dailies Only: 2nd Place- Mariano Santillan, A State of Change
News Section Design – Dailies Only: 1st Place- Staff
Photography, Feature: 2nd Place- Andrew Craft, Stress Test
Photography, Feature: 3rd Place- Shane Dunlap, Pick up your cross
Photography, General News: 2nd Place- Melissa Sue Gerrits, Sacrifice
Photography, Spot: 1st Place- Melissa Sue Gerrits, Standoff
Photography, Spot: 2nd Place- Andrew Craft, Matthew Makes Mess
Public Service Award – Dailies Only: 1st Place- Greg Barnes, Fatal Flaws: North Carolina’s Child Welfare Crisis
Religion & Faith Reporting: 3rd Place- Chick Jacobs, A port in the storm
Serious Columns: 1st Place- Tim White
Serious Columns: 1st Place- Bill Kirby Jr.
Serious Columns: 3rd Place- Myron B. Pitts
Gaston Gazette
Beat News Reporting: 2nd Place- Adam Lawson, Mount Holly killing
Best Community Coverage: 2nd Place- Staff
News Feature Writing: 2nd Place- Kevin Ellis, First black woman at UNC Chapel Hill
Online Breaking News Coverage: 2nd Place- Adam Lawson, Nick Dumont and Alyssa Pressler, Plasma Center Shooting
Sports Enterprise Writing: 2nd Place- Richard Walker, Winning over a community
Best Multimedia Project: 2nd Place- Eric Wildstein, 2017 Gaston County graduation map
Best Multimedia Project: 3rd Place- Nick Dumont, How Pat McCrory lost
Business Writing – Dailies Only: 3rd Place- Eric Wildstein, Duke Energy coal ash concerns
Feature Writing: 3rd Place- Eric Wildstein, What is success?
General Excellence – Newspapers Only: 3rd Place- Staff
Investigative Reporting: 1st Place- Eric Wildstein and Kevin Ellis, Belmont middle school land controversy
Lighter Columns: 1st Place- Bill Poteat
Photography, Sports: 1st Place- Mike Hensdill, Safe at home
Sports Feature Photo: 2nd Place- Mike Hensdill, Grizzlies Fan
Sports News Reporting: 2nd Place- Jack Flagler, South Point gets rare shot at redemption
The Times-News (Hendersonville)
Education Reporting: 1st Place- Andrew Mundhenk, Lottery money helps fund local school construction projects
Sports Writing Feature: 1st Place- Joey Millwood, Behind the lights
Best Multimedia Project: 2nd Place- Dereck Lacey and Nick Dumont, Flight 22 crash anniversary
City Government Reporting: 3rd Place- Dereck Lacey, Rehab facility winning over Mills River residents
Editorial Page: 1st Place- Chris Horeth and Harrison Metzger
Photo Page or Essay: 2nd Place- Patrick Sullivan, 90 veterans flown to DC
Sports Coverage – Newspapers Only: 2nd Place- Joey Millwood and Dean Hensley
Sport News Reporting: 2nd Place- Dean Hensley, Mickey Marvin funeral
The Courier-Tribune (Asheboro)
Deadline News Reporting – Dailies Only: 1st Place- Judi Brinegar, Firefighters join forces to fight industrial fire
Deadline News Reporting – Dailies Only: 2nd Place- Judi Brinegar, Rallies against KKK find support
News Feature Writing: 3rd Place- Chip Womick, Immigration fears, real or premature?
Investigative Reporting: 3rd Place- Chip Womick, Randolph family faces noose in front of their home
Lighter Columns: 1st Place- Annette Jordan, Those pretty Allred girls; Evil minions of the newsroom; Breakfast buddies
Profile Feature: 3rd Place- Greta Lint, Ten year old welder makes crafts and buys first car
Serious Columns: 2nd Place- Annette Jordan, We are not receptive; How the ripple effect works; Hugo
Sports Columns: 2nd Place- Megan Crotty, It’s good to be back; Farewell ungrateful 2016; Requiem
The Daily News (Jacksonville)
Education Reporting: 1st Place- Jannette Pippin, School choice
Sports Enterprise Writing: 3rd Place- Rick Scoppe, Girls Wrestling
Sports Columns: 1st Place- Rick Scoppe
Free Press (Kinston)
Best Niche Publication: 1st Place- Chris Segal, Janet Carter and Dustin George, Hurricane Matthew
Business Writing – Dailies Only: 3rd Place- Dustin George, When others were without, FatBaby’s opened its doors
General Excellence for Newspaper Websites – Newspapers Only: 2nd Place, Staff
The Dispatch (Davidson County)
News Enterprise Reporting: 3rd Place- Mat Batts, Clearing the smoke
Best Video: 3rd Place- Donnie Roberts, Kids with really big hearts
Editorials: 1st Place- Scott Jenkins
Illustration/Photo Illustration/Graphics – Dailies Only: 3rd Place- Donnie Roberts, Following the dollar
Photography, Feature: 1st Place- Donnie Roberts, Blanketed from sheets of rain
The Times-News (Burlington)
Beat Feature Reporting: 2nd Place- Charity Apple, Building a family
Lighter Columns: 3rd Place- Rich Jackson
Photography, General News: 3rd Place- Caroline Brehman, Tactical advantage
Special Section – Newspapers Only: 3rd Place, Staff
Special Section – Specialty Publications Only: 1st Place, Staff, Redeem team
Sports News Reporting: 1st Place- Adam Smith, Duke guard
Sports News Reporting: 3rd Place- Adam Smith, A matter of trust
Sun Journal (New Bern)
Best Niche Publication: 2nd Place- Ken Buday, Darren Hendricks and Bill Hand, My New Bern Fall 2017
Illustration/Photo Illustration/Graphics – Dailies Only: 2nd Place- Todd Michalek, Pitching
Lighter Columns: 2nd Place- Bill Hand
Photography, Sports: 3rd Place- Todd Michalek, Player crying
The Havelock News
General Excellence for Newspaper Websites – Newspapers Only: 1st Place- Staff
Photo Page or Essay: 1st Place- Ken Buday, Freedom Festival
Photography, Sports: 1st Place- Ken Buday, Big plays boost Rams
Sports News Reporting: 1st Place- Ken Buday, Havelock football
Sports News Reporting: 2nd Place- Ken Buday, Havelock game report
For a complete list of winners, visit the North Carolina Press Association.