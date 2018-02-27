GateHouse Media papers awarded in NC press contest

Multiple GateHouse Media journalists and publications in North Carolina were recently honored by the North Carolina Press Association at the organization’s annual meeting at the Carolina Club on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus.

Awards included:

The Star (Shelby)

Education Reporting: 2nd Place- Elise Franco, CCC.franco

Feature Writing: 1st Place- Casey White, Meet Shelby’s Radio

General Excellence – Newspapers Only: 3rd Place- Staff

News Section Design – Dailies Only: 2nd Place- Staff, news section design 1 and 2

StarNews (Wilmington)

Arts and Entertainment Reporting: 1st Place- John Staton, Art & Identity

Best Community Coverage: 3rd Place- Staff

News Enterprise Reporting: 2nd Place- Staff, Northside Now

News Enterprise Reporting: 3rd Place- Adam Wagner and Kevin Maurer, Camp Lejeune

Sports Enterprise Writing: 1st Place- Alex Riley, The Long Climb

Best Lede: 1st Place, Alex Riley

Best Lede: 3rd Place, John Staton

Election/Political Reporting: 2nd Place- Tim Buckland, Lee, Barnhill campaign

Feature Section Design – Dailies Only: 2nd Place- Staff, Features Section April 1-2

General Excellence – Newspapers Only: 1st Place- Staff

General Excellence for Newspaper Websites – Newspapers Only: www.starnewsonline.com

Headline Writing: 1st Place- Julian March

Headline Writing: 3rd Place- John Staton

Investigative Reporting: 2nd Place- Staff, Toxic chemical taints drinking water

Photo Page or Essay: 2nd Place- Ken Blevins, Matt Born, and Dan Spears, Wells Fargo PGA Tournament

Public Service Award – Dailies Only: 3rd Place- Staff, GenX in the Cape Fear River

Special Section – Newspapers Only: 2nd Place- Staff, StarNews 150th Anniversary

Sports Coverage – Newspapers Only: 1st Place- Staff, March 6-7 Sports Coverage

Sports Feature Photo: 3rd Place- Matt Born, Whiteville celebration

The Fayetteville Observer

Beat News Reporting: 1st Place- Greg Barnes, Mike Lallier case

Beat News Reporting: 3rd Place- Steve DeVane, GenX isn’t the only possible toxin in the Cape Fear River

Best Niche Publication: 1st Place- Staff, High School Football Preview

Deadline News Reporting – Dailies Only: 2nd Place- Staff, Hurricane Matthew

News Enterprise Reporting: 1st Place- Alicia Banks, The Haven animal shelter investigation

News Feature Writing: 1st Place- Chick Jacobs, Unless something turns up, we’ll keep searching

News Feature Writing: 3rd Place- Paul Woolverton, Bitter Anniversary: 20th anniversary of officer killings

Appearance and Design – Newspapers Only: 1st Place- Staff

Best Multimedia Project: 1st Place- Andrew Craft and Mariano Santillan, Hurricane Matthew: Then and now

Best Video: 1st Place- Staff, A mother’s regret: Heather’s story

City County Government Reporting: 2nd Place- Greg Barnes, Hoke County audit

Editorials: 2nd Place- Myron B. Pitts

Feature Section Design – Dailies Only: 1st Place- Staff

General Excellence – Newspapers Only: 2nd Place- Staff, General Excellence, Oct. 9-10, 2016

General News Reporting: 2nd Place- Staff, Hurricane Matthew recovery

General News Reporting: 3rd Place- Steve DeVane, Revaluation hits some hard

Illustration/Photo Illustration/Graphics – Dailies Only: 2nd Place- Mariano Santillan, A State of Change

News Section Design – Dailies Only: 1st Place- Staff

Photography, Feature: 2nd Place- Andrew Craft, Stress Test

Photography, Feature: 3rd Place- Shane Dunlap, Pick up your cross

Photography, General News: 2nd Place- Melissa Sue Gerrits, Sacrifice

Photography, Spot: 1st Place- Melissa Sue Gerrits, Standoff

Photography, Spot: 2nd Place- Andrew Craft, Matthew Makes Mess

Public Service Award – Dailies Only: 1st Place- Greg Barnes, Fatal Flaws: North Carolina’s Child Welfare Crisis

Religion & Faith Reporting: 3rd Place- Chick Jacobs, A port in the storm

Serious Columns: 1st Place- Tim White

Serious Columns: 1st Place- Bill Kirby Jr.

Serious Columns: 3rd Place- Myron B. Pitts

Gaston Gazette

Beat News Reporting: 2nd Place- Adam Lawson, Mount Holly killing

Best Community Coverage: 2nd Place- Staff

News Feature Writing: 2nd Place- Kevin Ellis, First black woman at UNC Chapel Hill

Online Breaking News Coverage: 2nd Place- Adam Lawson, Nick Dumont and Alyssa Pressler, Plasma Center Shooting

Sports Enterprise Writing: 2nd Place- Richard Walker, Winning over a community

Best Multimedia Project: 2nd Place- Eric Wildstein, 2017 Gaston County graduation map

Best Multimedia Project: 3rd Place- Nick Dumont, How Pat McCrory lost

Business Writing – Dailies Only: 3rd Place- Eric Wildstein, Duke Energy coal ash concerns

Feature Writing: 3rd Place- Eric Wildstein, What is success?

General Excellence – Newspapers Only: 3rd Place- Staff

Investigative Reporting: 1st Place- Eric Wildstein and Kevin Ellis, Belmont middle school land controversy

Lighter Columns: 1st Place- Bill Poteat

Photography, Sports: 1st Place- Mike Hensdill, Safe at home

Sports Feature Photo: 2nd Place- Mike Hensdill, Grizzlies Fan

Sports News Reporting: 2nd Place- Jack Flagler, South Point gets rare shot at redemption

The Times-News (Hendersonville)

Education Reporting: 1st Place- Andrew Mundhenk, Lottery money helps fund local school construction projects

Sports Writing Feature: 1st Place- Joey Millwood, Behind the lights

Best Multimedia Project: 2nd Place- Dereck Lacey and Nick Dumont, Flight 22 crash anniversary

City Government Reporting: 3rd Place- Dereck Lacey, Rehab facility winning over Mills River residents

Editorial Page: 1st Place- Chris Horeth and Harrison Metzger

Photo Page or Essay: 2nd Place- Patrick Sullivan, 90 veterans flown to DC

Sports Coverage – Newspapers Only: 2nd Place- Joey Millwood and Dean Hensley

Sport News Reporting: 2nd Place- Dean Hensley, Mickey Marvin funeral

The Courier-Tribune (Asheboro)

Deadline News Reporting – Dailies Only: 1st Place- Judi Brinegar, Firefighters join forces to fight industrial fire

Deadline News Reporting – Dailies Only: 2nd Place- Judi Brinegar, Rallies against KKK find support

News Feature Writing: 3rd Place- Chip Womick, Immigration fears, real or premature?

Investigative Reporting: 3rd Place- Chip Womick, Randolph family faces noose in front of their home

Lighter Columns: 1st Place- Annette Jordan, Those pretty Allred girls; Evil minions of the newsroom; Breakfast buddies

Profile Feature: 3rd Place- Greta Lint, Ten year old welder makes crafts and buys first car

Serious Columns: 2nd Place- Annette Jordan, We are not receptive; How the ripple effect works; Hugo

Sports Columns: 2nd Place- Megan Crotty, It’s good to be back; Farewell ungrateful 2016; Requiem

The Daily News (Jacksonville)

Education Reporting: 1st Place- Jannette Pippin, School choice

Sports Enterprise Writing: 3rd Place- Rick Scoppe, Girls Wrestling

Sports Columns: 1st Place- Rick Scoppe

Free Press (Kinston)

Best Niche Publication: 1st Place- Chris Segal, Janet Carter and Dustin George, Hurricane Matthew

Business Writing – Dailies Only: 3rd Place- Dustin George, When others were without, FatBaby’s opened its doors

General Excellence for Newspaper Websites – Newspapers Only: 2nd Place, Staff

The Dispatch (Davidson County)

News Enterprise Reporting: 3rd Place- Mat Batts, Clearing the smoke

Best Video: 3rd Place- Donnie Roberts, Kids with really big hearts

Editorials: 1st Place- Scott Jenkins

Illustration/Photo Illustration/Graphics – Dailies Only: 3rd Place- Donnie Roberts, Following the dollar

Photography, Feature: 1st Place- Donnie Roberts, Blanketed from sheets of rain

The Times-News (Burlington)

Beat Feature Reporting: 2nd Place- Charity Apple, Building a family

Lighter Columns: 3rd Place- Rich Jackson

Photography, General News: 3rd Place- Caroline Brehman, Tactical advantage

Special Section – Newspapers Only: 3rd Place, Staff

Special Section – Specialty Publications Only: 1st Place, Staff, Redeem team

Sports News Reporting: 1st Place- Adam Smith, Duke guard

Sports News Reporting: 3rd Place- Adam Smith, A matter of trust

Sun Journal (New Bern)

Best Niche Publication: 2nd Place- Ken Buday, Darren Hendricks and Bill Hand, My New Bern Fall 2017

Illustration/Photo Illustration/Graphics – Dailies Only: 2nd Place- Todd Michalek, Pitching

Lighter Columns: 2nd Place- Bill Hand

Photography, Sports: 3rd Place- Todd Michalek, Player crying

The Havelock News

General Excellence for Newspaper Websites – Newspapers Only: 1st Place- Staff

Photo Page or Essay: 1st Place- Ken Buday, Freedom Festival

Photography, Sports: 1st Place- Ken Buday, Big plays boost Rams

Sports News Reporting: 1st Place- Ken Buday, Havelock football

Sports News Reporting: 2nd Place- Ken Buday, Havelock game report

For a complete list of winners, visit the North Carolina Press Association.