Herald-Tribune’s Patrick Dorsey named SNPA president

Patrick Dorsey, regional vice president of GateHouse Media’s Coastal Group and publisher of the Herald-Tribune Media Group in Sarasota, Florida, was recently named president of the Southern Newspaper Publishers Association.

Dorsey, who previously served as SNPA’s treasurer, was appointed by the SNPA Executive Committee to succeed Les Simpson and will serve as president until the annual SNPA News Industry Summit in October.

SNPA President-Elect PJ Browning, president and publisher of The Post and Courier in Charleston, South Carolina, will remain president-elect and will be nominated to succeed Dorsey at the 2018 annual meeting in Nashville.

