GateHouse Media launches co-branded content, commerce initiative with Houzz

GateHouse Media recently announced an alliance with Houzz, the biggest platform for home renovation and design, to provide the full, authentic Houzz content, shopping and pro-finder experience across all GateHouse newspaper websites. This is the first time Houzz has partnered with any U.S. publisher to provide readers with a fully co-branded experience that includes the ability to purchase products directly from the publisher’s co-branded websites.

The integration with Houzz is part of GateHouse Media’s strategy to create local home and real estate destination channels within newspapers’ websites. The collaboration, which launched in mid-November 2017 across an initial group of 20 newspaper websites, will bring Houzz’s inspirational home design content and robust shopping experience to GateHouse’s approximately 39 million monthly readers. The full roll-out to all newspaper websites will be complete in early 2018. The Homes channels within each website will also feature local real estate content, homes for sale and recent transaction information, and tools to help prospective buyers and sellers. For realtors and brokers, GateHouse offers a full suite of digital marketing tools through its small business services business, ThriveHive, as well as print and digital advertising opportunities.

“We’re thrilled to provide our readers with the full Houzz content experience,” said Kirk Davis, CEO of GateHouse Media. “And we are truly excited to be the first publisher to deliver a co-branded commerce experience that offers all the great products from the Houzz Shop within the trusted, local environment of our New Media news sites.”

For GateHouse Media, this unique, first-of-its-kind digital partnership adds tremendous value for both consumers and business-to-business customers. To promote the partnership, GateHouse will launch a month-long sweepstakes nationwide Jan.15, with prize offerings that include a $5000 Houzz shopping spree, daily cash prizes and Houzz discount coupons.

For more information, check out The Ledger’s new Homes section.