Providence Journal reporter recognized at 2017 AAAS Kavli Science Journalism Awards

Providence Journal staff writer Alex Kuffner recently received a Silver Award from the American Association for the Advancement of Science for his coverage of the risks facing Rhode Island communities from either a once-in-a-century hurricane or sea-level rise.

Kuffner’s series of stories — including “Rising seas, rising stakes” from Nov. 20, 2016; “Losing Ground” from March 19, 2017; and “On the Brink” from July 9, 2017 — won second place for newspapers with circulations of 150,000 or less in the organization’s Kavli Science Journalism Awards, which honor distinguished reporting for a general audience. There were entries from publications in more than 40 countries.

Paul Raeburn, a freelance science writer who served as one of the judges, said Kuffner’s series was “a close look at a local issue, informed by a broader perspective.”

Another judge, Nancy Shute of National Public Radio, said the stories helped Rhode Islanders “understand the real risks they face from sea level rise and wetlands loss.”

Kuffner has worked for The Providence Journal since 2000.

