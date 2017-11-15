Home Town Cook’n Thanksgiving recipe contest winners announced

GateHouse Media has awarded more than $5,000 in cash and prizes to the winners of its first Home Town Cook’n Thanksgiving recipe contest:

Soups category winner: Ellen Verdugo, Gloucester, Massachusetts, for Mushroom-Chestnut ‘Tres Leches’ Soup with Espresso and Thyme

Vegetable dishes category winner: Jaemuk Jeong, Athens, Georgia, for Kabocha Casserole

Non-turkey entrees category winner: Dianna M. Wara, Washington, Illinois, for Twisted Lime & Cranberry Pork Roast

Cakes and cobblers category winner: Patricia A. Harmon, Baden, Pennsylvania, for Blackberry Apple Cobbler with Cinnamon Chip Ice Cream Scone Topping

Grand prize winner: Loanne Chiu, Fort Worth, Texas, for Thanksgiving Aromatic Pumpkin Beef Ribs

Each category winner received a $500 American Express gift card, and the grand prize winner received a culinary experience trip for two to their choice of New Orleans, New York City or Napa Valley.

Twelve finalist recipes – out of more than 1,100 submissions – were prepared and judged Oct. 27 at Columbus State Community College in Ohio. Four members of the school’s culinary program assessed the recipes on taste, visual appeal and creativity, and chose the winners. Winning recipes will be posted at hometowncookn.com after Nov. 20 and a collection of recipes from the contest will be published in GateHouse Media newspapers and on their websites Nov. 22 and 23, Thanksgiving Day.

The contest entry program was provided by Cook’n, a digital recipe organization and sharing tool. Cook’n lets users snag recipes from anywhere online and access them on any device through the Cook’n app. Users can also compile and print cookbooks, get the nutritional value of recipes, create shopping lists and weekly meal plans and more.