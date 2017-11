GateHouse Media recently launched a scholarship contest for college-bound students across the nation.

Students are asked to select either the word “impact,” “trusted,” “community” or “local” and submit an essay of up to 500 words explaining what the word means to them.

The competition will award five $1,000 scholarships and one $3,000 grand prize scholarship.

For more information, visit GateHouseScholarship.com.