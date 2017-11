GateHouse Media papers honored by Florida Press Club

Several GateHouse Media newspapers were recently recognized in the Florida Press Club’s 2017 Excellence in Journalism Competition, which honors the best in digital and print journalism from across the state.

GateHouse Media winners include:

Photography – Breaking News, Class A-B

First-place: Nigel Cook, Daytona Beach News-Journal

Third-place: David Tucker, Daytona Beach News-Journal

Photography – Breaking News, Class C

First-place: Patti Blake, Panama City News Herald

Photography – Feature Photo Essay, A-D

First-place: Lola Gomez, Daytona Beach News-Journal

Third-place: Bruce Ackerman, Ocala StarBanner

Photography – Features, Class B

First-place: David Tucker, Daytona Beach News-Journal

Second-place: Jim Tiller, Daytona Beach News-Journal

Photography – Features, Class C

First-place: Patti Blake, Panama City News Herald

Third-place: Patti Blake, Panama City News Herald

Photography – General News, Class C

First-place: Patti Blake, Panama City News Herald

Second-place: Patti Blake, Panama City News Herald

Third-place: Patti Blake, Panama City News Herald

Photography – Portrait/Personality, Class C-D

Second-place: Patti Blake, Panama City News Herald

Photography – Sports Action, Class B

First-place: Bruce Ackerman, Ocala StarBanner

Second-place: Lola Gomez, Daytona Beach News-Journal

Special Awards – Frances DeVore Award for Public Service, Class A-D

Second-place: Eileen Zaffiro-Kean, Daytona Beach News-Journal

Special Awards – Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting, Class B

First-place: Eileen Zaffiro-Kean, Daytona Beach News-Journal

Special Awards – Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting, Class C-D

Second-place: Eryn Dion, Katie Landeck, Panama City News Herald

Special Awards – That is so… Florida, Class C

First-place: Zack McDonald, Panama City News Herald

Special Sections, Class A-B

Second-place: Staff, Daytona Beach News-Journal

Third-place: Staff, Daytona Beach News-Journal

Writing – Breaking News, Class B

First-place: Dinah Voyles Pulver, Daytona Beach News-Journal

Writing – Breaking News, Class C

First-place: Eryn Dion, Panama City News Herald

Second-place: Eryn Dion, Panama City News Herald

Third-place: Zack McDonald, Panama City News Herald

Writing – Business Reporting, Class C

First-place: Katie Landeck, Panama City News Herald

Second-place: John Henderson, Panama City News Herald

Writing – Commentary Writing, Class B

First-place: Mark Lane, Daytona Beach News-Journal

Writing – Education Writing, Class B

Second-place: Erica Breunlin, Daytona Beach News-Journal

Writing – Education Writing, Class C-D

First-place: Eryn Dion, Panama City News Herald

Writing – Environmental News, Class B

First-place: Dinah Voyles Pulver, Daytona Beach News-Journal

Writing – Environmental News, Class C

First-place: Katie Landeck, Panama City News Herald

Writing – General News, Class B

First-place: Seth Robbins, Daytona Beach News-Journal

Third-place: Eileen Zaffiro-Kean, Daytona Beach News-Journal

Writing – Health Writing, Class C

First-place: Katie Landeck, Panama City Herald

Writing – Light Feature Reporting, Class C

First-place: Zack McDonald, Panama City News Herald

Second-place: Katie Landeck, Panama City News Herald

Writing – Minority Reporting, Class B-D

First-place: Suzanne Hirt, Daytona Beach News-Journal

Third-place: Katie Landeck, Panama City News Herald

Writing – Opinion Writing, Class A-B

Third-place: Mark Lane, Daytona Beach News-Journal

Writing – Public Safety Reporting, Class B

First-place: Frank Fernandez, Daytona Beach News-Journal

Writing – Public Safety Reporting, Class C

First-place: Zack McDonald, Panama City News Herald

Third-place: Zack McDonald, Panama City News Herald

Writing – Religion Writing, Class A-D

Third-place: Eryn Dion, Panama City News Herald

Writing – Serious Feature Writing, Class B

Second-place: Suzanne Hirt, Daytona Beach News-Journal

Writing – Serious Feature Writing, Class C

Third-place: Cindy Swirko, Gainesville Sun

Writing – Sports Column, Class B

First-place: Ken Willis, Daytona Beach News-Journal

Writing – Sports Column, Class C

First-place: Pat McCann, Panama City News Herald

Writing – Sports Feature Writing, Class B

Second-place: Zach Dean, Daytona Beach News-Journal

Third-place: Ken Willis, Daytona Beach News-Journal

Writing – Sports Feature Writing, Class C

Second-place: Pat McCann, Panama City News Herald

Writing – Sports Writing, Class B

First-place: Ken Willis, Daytona Beach News-Journal

Writing – Sports Writing, Class C

Second-place: Pat McCann, Panama City News Herald

Writing – Travel and Tourism, Class A-B

Second-place: Jim Abbott, Daytona Beach News-Journal

Writing – Travel and Tourism, Class C

First-place: John Henderson, Panama City News Herald

Second-place: Katie Landeck, Panama City News Herald

For more information and the complete list of winners, visit the Florida Press Club.