GateHouse Media honored at NENPA awards

Several GateHouse Media publications were recently honored by the New England Newspaper and Press Association at the 2017 New England Newspaper Conference for honors including Newspaper of the Year and for outstanding journalism.

The Patriot Ledger in Quincy, Massachusetts, was awarded the 2017 New England Newspaper of the Year in the weekday newspaper category for a paper with a circulation of 25,000-35,000. The Provincetown (Massachusetts) Banner was given the same award in the weekly community newspaper category for a paper with a circulation of 4,500-8,000.

Several papers were honored with the “Distinguished Newspaper” award.

In the weekday newspaper category:

The Milford (Massachusetts) Daily News – less than 8,000 circulation

The Herald News in Fall River, Massachusetts – 8,000-15,000

The MetroWest Daily News in Framingham, Massachusetts – 8,000-15,000

Cape Cod Times in Hyannis, Massachusetts – 25,000-35,000

The Providence (Rhode Island) Journal – 35,000+

In the Sunday newspaper category:

The MetroWest Daily News – less than 18,000 circulation

The Sunday Enterprise in Brockton, Massachusetts – 18,000-30,000

The Patriot Ledger – 30,000-45,000

Providence Journal – 45,000+

In the weekly community newspaper category:

The Inquirer and Mirror in Nantucket, Massachusetts – 4,500-8,000

Several papers were also honored with “Publick Occurrences” awards, in recognition of New England’s most outstanding journalism.

The Patriot Ledger won for its project “Danger Zone: Pedestrian safety in Quincy.”

The Providence Journal won for its project “Pot & Profit.”

