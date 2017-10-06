GateHouse Media papers recognized in Pennsylvania awards competitions

GateHouse Media publications were recently honored in several statewide award competitions in Pennsylvania for reporting excellence.

The Bucks County Courier Times in Levittown was named as the Division III winner of the Newspaper of the Year General Excellence Award in the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Awards and also earned first-place awards in the News Excellence and Community Service categories. The Beaver County Times in Beaver earned honorable mentions in the Community Service and Special Sections categories for Division III. Central Penn Business Journal in Harrisburg earned first-place awards in the Best Use of Photography, Best Use of Video and Promotion categories; second-place awards in the News Excellence, Special Section and Diversity categories; and an honorable mention in the News Presentation Excellence category for Division V.

Individual awards in statewide competitions were earned by Courier Times reporters Jo Ciavaglia and Crissa Shoemaker.

Ciavaglia received a first-place award in the Pennsylvania Bar Association Media Awards for “What Price Justice?”

Shoemaker received a first-place Truth in Finances Award from the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants for her student debt project, “Graduating with Debt.”

