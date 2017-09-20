ZipRecruiter, GateHouse Media launch partnership to transform hiring in 550 markets across US

ZipRecruiter and GateHouse Media recently announced a partnership that makes ZipRecruiter the exclusive recruitment advertising partner for GateHouse Media. The partnership, which will launch Oct. 1 in more than 550 markets across the U.S., will power GateHouse recruitment pages — online and in print — that reach more than 21 million readers every week.

Local businesses in GateHouse Media markets will be able to leverage the power of ZipRecruiter’s candidate matching algorithm and email job alert program, all while maintaining their relationship with their local GateHouse newspaper and account manager.

GateHouse Media readers who are in the job search process will also benefit from this partnership and can now search and apply to jobs through their trusted, local newspaper — in print and online — faster and easier than ever before. Jobs posted through GateHouse Media will also be available to search and apply to in ZipRecruiter’s mobile job search apps.

“We’re excited to team with GateHouse Media to power their recruitment pages,” said Ian Siegel, CEO and co-founder of ZipRecruiter. “Our core mission is to quickly connect employers to great candidates, and this partnership will put our sophisticated matching technology to work in doing just that for millions of GateHouse Media readers nationwide.”

“We’re always looking for the best tools and most-valuable services to offer our 225,000 local business partners,” said Kirk Davis, CEO of GateHouse Media. “Working with ZipRecruiter will allow us to provide the business community in all our markets with the easiest and most cost-effective way to manage their hiring needs. And we’ll provide a quicker, streamlined way for job seekers in all our markets to find the best job for them.”

This is ZipRecruiter’s largest partnership with a national media company and represents an expansion of their publishing partnership program, which spans 1,000 partners across North America and the United Kingdom. For GateHouse, this is a unique, first-of-its-kind national partnership that will bring a consistent recruitment platform to digital and print properties.