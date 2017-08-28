Steve Lundblade named general manager of Sentinel, Kansan

28.08.2017 John Crouch Announcements

Steve Lundblade

Steve Lundblade was recently named the general manager of the McPherson Sentinel and the Newton Kansan in Kansas.

Lundblade is a Wichita native and has more than 20 years of experience in the journalism industry. He has previously held positions at the Wichita Eagle, the Kansas City Sar and at the magazine division of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Lundblade will oversee day-to-day operations for both publications, as well as revenue, circulation and news budgeting.

For more information, visit the McPherson Sentinel.

