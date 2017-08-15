Intelligencer series honored by Society of Environmental Journalists

The Intelligencer’s “Unwell Water” series, by reporters Kyle Bagenstose and Jenny Wagner, was named as the second-place winner of the Kevin Carmody Award for Outstanding In-depth Reporting in the small market category by the Society of Environmental Journalists.

The SEJ Awards for Reporting on the Environment winners will be recognized at a celebratory luncheon in October.

Of the entry, judges said:

This series shows what’s possible when a small, local paper pursues a story and doesn’t let go. Reporters at the Intelligencer spent years covering how the chemicals PFOS and PFOA had contaminated residential drinking water, publishing 12 investigative reports and more than 100 stories. They clearly explained the complex science of chemical exposure and potential cancer clusters and showed how public officials had done little to protect residents from harm. The series triggered lawsuits, public pressure and political action at every level.

