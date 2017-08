GateHouse parent company announces Morris Publishing Group acquisitions

GateHouse Media’s parent company, New Media Investment Group, recently announced its acquisition of 79 publications and related assets from Morris Publishing Group.

Assets include 11 daily newspapers, including The Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville, Florida, and The Augusta Chronicle and Savannah Morning News in Georgia.

The acquisition also includes Morris’s Main Street Digital group, substantially all weekly and niche print products and all related websites and digital operations.

For more information, visit New Media Investment Group.