GateHouse Media newspapers recognized by Florida Society of Professional Journalists

The Florida Pro chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists recently recognized journalists from the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Sarasota Herald-Tribune at its annual Sunshine State Awards, which recognizes quality journalism from across Florida.
Josh Salman, Emily Le Coz and Elizabeth Johnson earned the both Gene Miller Award for Investigative Reporting and the First Amendment Foundation Freedom of Information Award for the Herald-Tribune’s Bias on the Bench project.
Former Herald-Tribune reporter Maggie Clark was a finalist for the James Batten Award for Public Service for her Medicaid coverage, Herald-Tribune’s Lee Williams was a finalist for the Integrity Florida Award for Public Corruption Reporting for his Prosecutor Pub Crawl piece and the Daytona Beach News-Journal’s Lola Gomez was a finalist for the Diversity Award for her Living in the Shadows work.
Other awards in individual categories include:
Feature Reporting (Small)
First-place: Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Chris Anderson for Mason
Series
First-place: Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Josh Salman, Emily Le Coz, and Elizabeth Johnson for Bias on the Bench
Second-place: Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Maggie Clark for Medicaid
Commentary & Criticism – General
Second-place: Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Maggie Menderski
Commentary & Criticism – Arts
Third-place: Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Carrie Seidman
Profile Reporting
First-place: Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Chris Anderson for Mason
Third-place: The Daytona Beach News-Journal’s Suzanne Hirt
State and Local Election Reporting
Third-place: Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Zac Anderson
Presidential Election Reporting
First-place: Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Zac Anderson
Data Reporting
Second-place: Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Shelby Webb for Expulsions
Third-place: Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Josh Salman, Emily Le Coz and Elizabeth Johnson for Bias on the Bench
Editorial Writing
Third-place: The Daytona Beach News-Journal’s Scott Kent
Beat Reporting – Arts
First-place: Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Jay Handelman
Beat Reporting – Community
Third-place: Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Zach Murdock
Beat Reporting – Education
First-place: Sarasota Herald Tribune’s Shelby Webb for Expulsions
Beat Reporting – Environment, Health & Science
First-place: Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Barbara Peters Smith for HealthBeat
Beat Reporting – Hardship Issues
First-place: Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Maggie Clark for Medicaid
Third-place: The Daytona Beach News-Journal’s Eileen Zaffiro-Kean
Special Publication or Section
Third-place: The Daytona Beach News-Journal’s Daytona Rising
Breaking News Photography
Third-place: The Daytona Beach News-Journal’s David Tucker
Infographic
Second-place: Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Jennifer Borressen for Unravel
Front Page Design (Small)
Second-place: Center for News & Design’s Ariana Torrey for her work for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Online Package
Third-place: Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Shelby Webb for Housing in SRQ
