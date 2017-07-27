GateHouse Media newspapers recognized by Florida Society of Professional Journalists

The Florida Pro chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists recently recognized journalists from the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Sarasota Herald-Tribune at its annual Sunshine State Awards, which recognizes quality journalism from across Florida.

Josh Salman, Emily Le Coz and Elizabeth Johnson earned the both Gene Miller Award for Investigative Reporting and the First Amendment Foundation Freedom of Information Award for the Herald-Tribune’s Bias on the Bench project.

Former Herald-Tribune reporter Maggie Clark was a finalist for the James Batten Award for Public Service for her Medicaid coverage, Herald-Tribune’s Lee Williams was a finalist for the Integrity Florida Award for Public Corruption Reporting for his Prosecutor Pub Crawl piece and the Daytona Beach News-Journal’s Lola Gomez was a finalist for the Diversity Award for her Living in the Shadows work.

Other awards in individual categories include:

Feature Reporting (Small)

First-place: Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Chris Anderson for Mason

Series

First-place: Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Josh Salman, Emily Le Coz, and Elizabeth Johnson for Bias on the Bench

Second-place: Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Maggie Clark for Medicaid

Commentary & Criticism – General

Second-place: Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Maggie Menderski

Commentary & Criticism – Arts

Third-place: Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Carrie Seidman

Profile Reporting

First-place: Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Chris Anderson for Mason

Third-place: The Daytona Beach News-Journal’s Suzanne Hirt

State and Local Election Reporting

Third-place: Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Zac Anderson

Presidential Election Reporting

First-place: Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Zac Anderson

Data Reporting

Second-place: Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Shelby Webb for Expulsions

Third-place: Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Josh Salman, Emily Le Coz and Elizabeth Johnson for Bias on the Bench

Editorial Writing

Third-place: The Daytona Beach News-Journal’s Scott Kent

Beat Reporting – Arts

First-place: Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Jay Handelman

Beat Reporting – Community

Third-place: Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Zach Murdock

Beat Reporting – Education

First-place: Sarasota Herald Tribune’s Shelby Webb for Expulsions

Beat Reporting – Environment, Health & Science

First-place: Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Barbara Peters Smith for HealthBeat

Beat Reporting – Hardship Issues

First-place: Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Maggie Clark for Medicaid

Third-place: The Daytona Beach News-Journal’s Eileen Zaffiro-Kean

Special Publication or Section

Third-place: The Daytona Beach News-Journal’s Daytona Rising

Breaking News Photography

Third-place: The Daytona Beach News-Journal’s David Tucker

Infographic

Second-place: Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Jennifer Borressen for Unravel

Front Page Design (Small)

Second-place: Center for News & Design’s Ariana Torrey for her work for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune

Online Package

Third-place: Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Shelby Webb for Housing in SRQ

For more information, visit the Florida SPJ.