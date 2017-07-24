Mike Murphy named Missouri VP of operations

Mike Murphy was recently named as GateHouse Media’s vice president of operations for the state of Missouri.

Murphy has served as senior group publisher in north central Missouri since 2014, where he has been responsible for newspapers in Boonville, Brookfield, Chillicothe, Hannibal, Kirksville, Mexico and Moberly.

As VP of operations, Murphy will retain the responsibilities of his former position and take on the day-to-day operations of several other publications in Missouri, including the Columbia Daily Tribune, and oversee Tribune Publishing Co. operations.

