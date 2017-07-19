Ellis Smith named general manager of The Hawk Eye

Ellis Smith was recently named as the new general manager of The Hawk Eye in Burlington, Iowa.

He most recently served as digital editor of the Chattanooga Times Free Press, where his work garnered several industry awards and he was also part of the paper’s “The Poverty Puzzle” reporting project, which earned the Free Press a finalist position for the Pulitzer Prize.

He is a graduate of the University of West Georgia in Carrollton, Georgia, where he was editor-in-chief of the college’s newspaper, the West Georgian, and also produced a daily live newscast UTV-13.

