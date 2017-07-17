Tuscaloosa News honored by APA, APME

The Tuscaloosa News was recently recognized with awards in both the Alabama Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest and the Alabama Associated Press Media Editors’ newspaper contest for work done in 2016.

In each contest, the paper competed in the division that includes the state’s largest newspapers.

It earned 11 first-place, nine second-place and 10 third-place awards in the Alabama Press Association contest, including second place in the General Excellence category and first place in the Freedom of Information-First Amendment category.

In the Associated Press Media Editors contest, it received 13 first-place awards, including the Freedom of Information award, in addition winning seven second-place and five third-place awards and the Sports Sweepstakes award.

Alabama Press Association awards included:

First place

• Best Newspaper Website

• Best Local Education Coverage

• Best Sports Coverage

• Freedom of Information-First Amendment – Drew Taylor

• Best Sports Single Event Story – Tommy Deas

• Best Use of Graphics or Illustrations

• Best Special Section – Newsprint

• Best Niche Publication

• Best Periodical

• Best Production and Printing

• Best Advertising Campaign

Second place

• General Excellence

• Best Layout and Design

• Best Spot News Story – Mark Hughes Cobb

• Best Sports News In-depth Coverage – Aaron Suttles

• Best Headline – Tommy Deas

• Best Editorial

• Best Special Section – Newsprint

• Best Niche Publication

• Best In-paper Promotion of Newspaper

Third place

• Best Editorial Page or Section

• Best In-depth News Coverage – Mark Hughes Cobb, Jason Morton, Stephen Dethrage, Drew Taylor, Cecil Hurt and Gary Cosby Jr.

• Best News Feature Story Coverage – Stephanie Taylor

• Best Human Interest Column – Lydia Seabol Avant

• Best Sports Single Event Story – Joey Chandler

• Best Sports Feature Story – Aaron Suttles

• Best Sports Photo – Gary Cosby Jr.

• Best Use of Graphics or Illustrations

• Advertising Sweepstakes

• Best Classified Display Ad

Associated Press Media Editors awards included:

First place

• Freedom of Information – Drew Taylor

• Sports Action Photo – Gary Cosby Jr.

• Portrait – Gary Cosby Jr.

• Photo Illustration – Gary Cosby Jr.

• Sports Non-deadline Reporting – Aaron Suttles

• Sports Feature Story – Aaron Suttles

• Education Story – Drew Taylor

• Sports Column Writing – Cecil Hurt

• Non-deadline Reporting – Mark Hughes Cobb, Jason Morton, Stephen Dethrage, Drew Taylor, Cecil Hurt and Gary Cosby Jr.

• Deadline Reporting – Angel Coker

• Sports Deadline Reporting – staff

• Non-deadline Page Design

• Headlines

Second-place

• Public Service – Stephanie Taylor, Gary Cosby Jr. and Michael James

• Sports Deadline Reporting – staff

• Sports Non-deadline Reporting – Joey Chandler

• Photo Illustration – Gary Cosby Jr.

• Photo Compilation – Michelle Lepianka Carter

• Individual Portfolio – Gary Cosby Jr.

• Deadline Page Design

Third place

• Sports Deadline Reporting – Aaron Suttles and Tommy Deas

• Photo Compilation – Gary Cosby Jr.

• Spot News Photo – Erin Nelson

• Humorous Photo – Erin Nelson

• Lifestyle Feature – Mark Hughes Cobb

