Denise Robbins named new Senior Vice President of Consumer Marketing

Denise Robbins was recently named as GateHouse Media’s new Senior Vice President of Consumer Marketing.

Robbins brings 20 years of success in developing multichannel marketing, strategic partnership and innovative consumer revenue programs to the role, and will be responsible for GateHouse Media’s consumer marketing strategy and revenue growth. This includes both print and digital subscriptions and the development of new consumer-driven revenue streams. In addition to working closely with corporate and field circulation leaders, she will partner with GateHouse’s content, product and strategy teams on the development of new products and services.

“As we continue our effort to achieve year-over-year revenue growth, it is essential that we both optimize our traditional newspaper circulation revenue and develop new consumer revenue streams,” said Kirk Davis, CEO of GateHouse Media. “Denise’s experience, using consumer insights and data to drive business strategy, will be a significant asset for us.”

Most recently, Robbins served as Executive Director/Consumer Revenue for The New York Times, where she led acquisition marketing and customer experience for the newspaper’s print subscription business. She previously served as VP and Corporate Director for New Bay Media, an NYC-based private equity portfolio of more than 60 music and consumer electronics publications. In this role, reporting to the CEO, she had responsibility for consumer revenue across the enterprise. Robbins launched her career in a variety of marketing positions with specialty publishers, beginning in circulation marketing at Dow Jones/IDD enterprises.