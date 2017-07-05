Matt Leclercq named new Fayetteville Observer executive editor

Matt Leclercq was recently named as the new executive editor of The Fayetteville Observer in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Leclercq began at the Observer in 1999 as a community news intern and has since held multiple positions at the newspaper, most recently as the managing editor, a position he has held since 2014.

“Matt is the perfect fit in leading the Observer newsroom moving forward,” Publisher Bob Gruber said. “The time he has spent in Fayetteville gives him a unique understanding of the market from day one. He has a great understanding of both our platforms of print and digital. I am excited to have Matt join the executive team at the Observer.”

Leclercq holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is a native of New Orleans and grew up in Arkansas and western North Carolina.

For more information, visit the Observer.