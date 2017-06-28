Fayetteville Observer’s Monica Vendituoli selected for Journalism and Women Symposium

The Fayetteville Observer‘s Monica Vendituoli was recently offered one of 10 Emerging Journalist Fellowships from the Journalism and Women Symposium, an organization dedicated to supporting women in journalism.

The fellowships are offered to newer journalists and include attendance at the organization’s three-day Conference and Mentoring Project in Arkansas in October, where fellows focus on strengthening core skills, building personal brands and careers, developing strategies for success in the evolving media industry and empowering female journalists.

Vendituoli, who has been a crime and public safety reporter at the Observer since December 2015, has proven herself to be a talented journalist. She recently produced a series covering the growing local trends of opioid abuse and human trafficking that lead to her being a co-moderator of a community forum involving local law enforcement, district attorneys and victim advocates, and most recently has reported on a loophole in North Carolina sexual consent laws that gained national attention.

She was awarded a 2017 Walter Spearman Award for Outstanding Writing from the North Carolina Press Association.

