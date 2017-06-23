GateHouse Media papers recognized by Oklahoma Press Association

Six GateHouse Media newspapers were recently honored with Better Newspaper Contest awards at the Oklahoma Press Association’s convention in Oklahoma City.

Division 2, for daily newspapers with a 3,500-7,000 circulation, awards included:

News Content

Second-place: The Shawnee News-Star

Third-place: The Ardmoreite

Layout & Design

First-place: The Ardmoreite

Second-place: The Shawnee News-Star

Fourth-place: Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Advertising

First-place: Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Sales Promotion

Fourth-place: The Shawnee News-Star

Advertising Series

Second-place: The Shawnee News-Star

Third-place: Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

In-Depth Enterprise

Fourth-place: The Shawnee News-Star

Editorial Comment

Third-place: Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Fourth-place: The Shawnee News-Star

Personal Columns

First-place: The Shawnee News-Star

Second-place: Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

News Writing

Fourth-place: Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Feature Writing

Fourth-place: Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Sports Coverage

First-place: Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Photography

Second-place: Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Community Leadership

Second-place: The Shawnee News-Star

Third-place: Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Division 3, for daily newspapers with a circulation less than 3,500, awards included:

News Content

First-place: Miami News-Record

Layout & Design

Second-place: Miami News-Record

Advertising

Fourth-place: Miami News-Record

Sales Promotion

Second-place: Miami News-Record

In-Depth Enterprise

Third-place: Miami News-Record

Editorial Comment

Fourth-place: Miami News-Record

Feature Writing

Fourth-place: Miami News-Record

Sports Coverage

Second-place: Miami News-Record

Photography

Third-place: Miami News-Record

Division 5, for weekly newspapers with a 1,400 – 2,100 circulation, awards included:

News Content

First-place: Delaware County Journal

In-Depth Enterprise

Second-place: Delaware County Journal

Division 8, for Semi-, Twin or Tri-Weekly newspapers, awards included:

News Content

Fourth-place: The Grove Sun

Layout & Design

Fourth-place: The Grove Sun

Advertising

First-place: The Grove Sun

Advertising Series

Fourth-place: The Grove Sun

In-Depth Enterprise

Second-place: The Grove Sun

Editorial Comment

Third-place: The Grove Sun

Personal Columns

First-place: The Grove Sun

News Writing

First-place: The Grove Sun

Sports Coverage

Fourth-place: The Grove Sun

Community Leadership

First-place: The Grove Sun

For more information and a complete list of winners, visit the Oklahoma Press Association.