GateHouse Media papers recognized by Oklahoma Press Association

23.06.2017 John Crouch Awards

Six GateHouse Media newspapers were recently honored with Better Newspaper Contest awards at the Oklahoma Press Association’s convention in Oklahoma City.

Division 2, for daily newspapers with a 3,500-7,000 circulation, awards included:

News Content
Second-place: The Shawnee News-Star
Third-place: The Ardmoreite

Layout & Design
First-place: The Ardmoreite
Second-place: The Shawnee News-Star
Fourth-place: Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Advertising
First-place: Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Sales Promotion
Fourth-place: The Shawnee News-Star

Advertising Series
Second-place: The Shawnee News-Star
Third-place: Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

In-Depth Enterprise
Fourth-place: The Shawnee News-Star

Editorial Comment
Third-place: Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Fourth-place: The Shawnee News-Star

Personal Columns
First-place: The Shawnee News-Star
Second-place: Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

News Writing
Fourth-place: Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Feature Writing
Fourth-place: Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Sports Coverage
First-place: Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Photography
Second-place: Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Community Leadership
Second-place: The Shawnee News-Star
Third-place: Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Division 3, for daily newspapers with a circulation less than 3,500, awards included:

News Content
First-place: Miami News-Record

Layout & Design
Second-place: Miami News-Record

Advertising
Fourth-place: Miami News-Record

Sales Promotion
Second-place: Miami News-Record

In-Depth Enterprise
Third-place: Miami News-Record

Editorial Comment
Fourth-place: Miami News-Record

Feature Writing
Fourth-place: Miami News-Record

Sports Coverage
Second-place: Miami News-Record

Photography
Third-place: Miami News-Record

Division 5, for weekly newspapers with a 1,400 – 2,100 circulation, awards included:

News Content
First-place: Delaware County Journal

In-Depth Enterprise
Second-place: Delaware County Journal

Division 8, for Semi-, Twin or Tri-Weekly newspapers, awards included:

News Content
Fourth-place: The Grove Sun

Layout & Design
Fourth-place: The Grove Sun

Advertising
First-place: The Grove Sun

Advertising Series
Fourth-place: The Grove Sun

In-Depth Enterprise
Second-place: The Grove Sun

Editorial Comment
Third-place: The Grove Sun

Personal Columns
First-place: The Grove Sun

News Writing
First-place: The Grove Sun

Sports Coverage
Fourth-place: The Grove Sun

Community Leadership
First-place: The Grove Sun

For more information and a complete list of winners, visit the Oklahoma Press Association.

