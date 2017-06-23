GateHouse Media papers recognized by Oklahoma Press Association

Six GateHouse Media newspapers were recently honored with Better Newspaper Contest awards at the Oklahoma Press Association’s convention in Oklahoma City.
Division 2, for daily newspapers with a 3,500-7,000 circulation, awards included:
News Content
Second-place: The Shawnee News-Star
Third-place: The Ardmoreite
Layout & Design
First-place: The Ardmoreite
Second-place: The Shawnee News-Star
Fourth-place: Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Advertising
First-place: Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Sales Promotion
Fourth-place: The Shawnee News-Star
Advertising Series
Second-place: The Shawnee News-Star
Third-place: Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
In-Depth Enterprise
Fourth-place: The Shawnee News-Star
Editorial Comment
Third-place: Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Fourth-place: The Shawnee News-Star
Personal Columns
First-place: The Shawnee News-Star
Second-place: Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
News Writing
Fourth-place: Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Feature Writing
Fourth-place: Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Sports Coverage
First-place: Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Photography
Second-place: Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Community Leadership
Second-place: The Shawnee News-Star
Third-place: Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Division 3, for daily newspapers with a circulation less than 3,500, awards included:
News Content
First-place: Miami News-Record
Layout & Design
Second-place: Miami News-Record
Advertising
Fourth-place: Miami News-Record
Sales Promotion
Second-place: Miami News-Record
In-Depth Enterprise
Third-place: Miami News-Record
Editorial Comment
Fourth-place: Miami News-Record
Feature Writing
Fourth-place: Miami News-Record
Sports Coverage
Second-place: Miami News-Record
Photography
Third-place: Miami News-Record
Division 5, for weekly newspapers with a 1,400 – 2,100 circulation, awards included:
News Content
First-place: Delaware County Journal
In-Depth Enterprise
Second-place: Delaware County Journal
Division 8, for Semi-, Twin or Tri-Weekly newspapers, awards included:
News Content
Fourth-place: The Grove Sun
Layout & Design
Fourth-place: The Grove Sun
Advertising
First-place: The Grove Sun
Advertising Series
Fourth-place: The Grove Sun
In-Depth Enterprise
Second-place: The Grove Sun
Editorial Comment
Third-place: The Grove Sun
Personal Columns
First-place: The Grove Sun
News Writing
First-place: The Grove Sun
Sports Coverage
Fourth-place: The Grove Sun
Community Leadership
First-place: The Grove Sun
For more information and a complete list of winners, visit the Oklahoma Press Association.