Times Herald-Record earns 14 New York State Associated Press Association awards

The Times Herald-Record in Middletown, New York, recently won 14 awards in the 2016 New York State Associated Press Association contest.

The newspaper received eight first-place awards, which is the most of any other newspaper in the 45,000-125,000 circulation class.

“What a strong showing for our newsroom — reflecting not only the depth of talent on staff, but the team spirit and commitment to community that makes the new staff special,” said Barry Lewis, executive editor. “I’m especially proud that for the second consecutive year we won the top award for Public Service. That really is our mission as a community newspaper.”

Awards include:

Public service: First place, reporters Leonard Sparks, James Nani and regional editor Paul Brooks, “Water Woes.” Third place, reporter Chris McKenna, “Albany Corruption.”

Headline writing: First place, assistant metro editor Doug Mohart, “Money Does Grow on Trees.” Second place, metro editor Michael Levensohn, “Golden Tickets.”

Column: Third place, executive editor Barry Lewis.

Feature writing: Third place, reporter Amanda Loviza-Vickery, “Teen Firefighters.”

Business writing: First place, reporter James Walsh, “Medical Marijuana.” Third place, reporters Hema Easley and James Walsh, “Construction Boom.”

Sports column: First place, sports editor Kevin Gleason.

Digital presence: First place, Times Herald-Record staff.

Multimedia storytelling: First place, Times Herald-Record staff, “Sam’s Point Wildfire.”

Illustration or graphic: First place, Times Herald-Record staff, “A Butcher’s Guide to Legislative Pork.”

Feature photo: First place, photographer Kelly Marsh, “Funeral for Slain Firefighter.”

Photo story: Third place, photographer, Allyse Pulliam, “Newburgh Raids.”

Judges for the Digital Presence category noted:

Record on Line offers a clean layout and clearly lets its audience know which are the top stories of the moment. The site is easy to navigate; ads are embedded in an intuitive way. The content — photography, videos, articles — and social media presence give a true sense of community. And a sense of place. Well done.

