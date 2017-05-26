Norwich Bulletin honored by Society of Professional Journalists

The Bulletin of Norwich, Connecticut, was recently recognized with a number of awards by the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists’ at the organization’s annual awards dinner.
Top honors went to reporter Ryan Blessing, who earned the prestigious Stephen A. Collins Public Service Award, which is awarded for a story or stories having a significant impact on the public interest. His Derbygate reporting on a group of public officials who attended the Kentucky Derby broke in October 2016, and Blessing has kept up with the story with additional coverage since.
Other awards included:
Business
Honorable mention: “With high-tech firms investing in state, skilled workers are in big demand;” Francesca Kefalas
Diversity coverage
Third place: “‘I’ve had a good journey’;” Ryan Blessing
In-Depth
First place: “Hinchey, Bilda went on $340,000 trip;” Ryan Blessing
Leisure
First place: “Senior exercise class gains devout following;” Lauren Flaum
Local reporting
Third place: “Taxes are taking a big bite in smaller towns;” Ryan Blessing
Single editorial
Second place: “‘Fake news’ swindles the gullible, hurts real thing;” Brendan Cox
Sports feature
Third place: “Norwich trainer fights to get back in the ring;” Brett Poirier
Second place: “Coaches emerge from NFA;” Owen Poole
Sports photo
Third place: “Fitch walks off with title in another 1-run thriller;” John Shishmanian
