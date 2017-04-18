Columbus Dispatch, Herald-Tribune recognized at National Headliner Awards

The Columbus Dispatch and the Sarasota Herald-Tribune were recently announced as winners at the 83rd National Headliner Awards, which recognizes journalistic merit in the communications industry.

Dan Gearino of The Columbus Dispatch in Columbus, Ohio, won first place in the business news coverage by an individual or team category.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s “Bias on the Bench” investigative report, by writers Emily Le Coz, Elizabeth Johnson and Josh Salman, won second place in the public service performed by publishing material in a daily newspaper category.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2pydQLZ.