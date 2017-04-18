Columbus Dispatch, Herald-Tribune recognized at National Headliner Awards

18.04.2017 John Crouch Awards

Untitled design (2)

The Columbus Dispatch and the Sarasota Herald-Tribune were recently announced as winners at the 83rd National Headliner Awards, which recognizes journalistic merit in the communications industry.

Dan Gearino of The Columbus Dispatch in Columbus, Ohio, won first place in the business news coverage by an individual or team category.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s “Bias on the Bench” investigative report, by writers Emily Le Coz, Elizabeth Johnson and Josh Salman, won second place in the public service performed by publishing material in a daily newspaper category.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2pydQLZ.

Blend elementum consequat lacus, sit amet pulvinar urna hendrerit sit amet. Sed aliquam eu ante a ultricies. Interdum et malesuada fames ac ante ipsum primis in faucibus. Fusce elementum felis lorem, eget scelerisque enim blandit quis.

Massa turpis ornare nec commodo non, auctor vel cursus vestibulum varius hendrerit turpis quiseam cursus.