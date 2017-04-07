State Journal-Register honored with Associated Press awards

The State Journal-Register of Springfield, Illinois, recently won a total of five awards from the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors.

Photographer Ted Schurter won first place in the feature photography category for an image of the May 6 wedding ceremony of Brandon Thomas and Destini Schafer at Memorial Medical Center and Executive Editor Angie Muhs earned a first-place award for editorial writing.

Editorial page editor Kate Schott earned a second-place award in editorial writing and photography editor Rich Saal took home a second-place digital storytelling award for his “Counter Culture” project.

The newspaper earned second place in the best website category.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2o3xbpB.