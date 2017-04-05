Bill Albrecht named new GateHouse Media Ohio group publisher

5.04.2017 John Crouch Announcements
Bill Albrecht in Sioux Falls, S.D., Friday, Jan. 10, 2014. (Emily Spartz / Argus Leader)

Bill Albrecht was recently named as the new group publisher in the GateHouse Media Ohio group of papers that includes Canton, Massillon, Dover/New Philadelphia, Cambridge, Wooster, Ashland, Kent and Alliance dailies and all subsidiary products along with the full suite of digital assets.

Albrecht will also serve as the publisher of the Wooster Daily Record and the Ashland Times-Gazette.

Before to joining GateHouse, Albrecht held several executive positions within Gannett, and most recently served as president of Argus Leader Media in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Prior to that, he was the group president and publisher for the Media Network of Central Ohio and Publisher of the Newark Advocate.

He is a graduate of the University of South Dakota with a degree in mass communications, advertising and public relations. He has also been on the Newspaper Association Boards in both Ohio and Minnesota.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2naPUkh.

