Sarasota Herald-Tribune honored with Batten Medal

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune‘s Bias on the Bench was recently named as the winner of the American Society of News Editors‘ 2017 Batten Medal for achievement in public service journalism.

Reporter’s Emily Le Coz, Elizabeth Johnson and Josh Salman piece on racial bias in Florida court system was up against work from The Boston Globe and the Houston Chronicle.

From the judges:

“This is data reporting at its best, using the records to illustrate beyond a doubt the racial biases that regularly come into play in sentencing. The shoe-leather reporting was equally impressive, delivering powerful anecdotes that reinforced what the data has already told us and bringing this important issue to life. All of this was packaged elegantly, and powerfully, for the web. Bravo!”

