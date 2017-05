Diane Turbyfill was recently promoted to managing editor of the Shelby Star in Shelby, North Carolina.

Turbyfill will replace Gabe Whisnant, who has been promoted to head the digital news team at the Spartanburg Herald-Journal in South Carolina.

She began working as a reporter for the Gaston Gazette in 2008, and also previously served as the editor of the Belmont Banner and as a reporter and editor at the Lincoln Times-News.

