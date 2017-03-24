Spartanburg Herald-Journal honored by South Carolina Press Association

The Spartanburg Herald-Journal was recently honored with 44 press awards, including the President’s Cup for receiving the most awards out of any mid-sized publication in South Carolina for the seventh time in nine years, at the South Carolina Press Association’s annual meeting.

The Herald-Journal won 17 first-place awards, including in the General Excellence and Newspaper Website categories, and GoUpstate.com was named the top newspaper website in South Carolina, winning a Best of the Best designation against other publications of all sizes.

The inaugural Nourish cookbook won top honors in the Feature Special Section category.

Reporters Daniel J. Gross and Zach Fox won first place for Reporting In-Depth for “Face of Fear,” their profile of accused serial killer Todd Kohlhepp. The companion “Face of Fear” webpage by GateHouse Media’s Nick Dumont was crowned Best Digital News Project.

Reporter Bob Montgomery took home first in Enterprise Reporting for an article about shortfalls in the South Carolina pension system. And Executive Editor Michael Smith won top honors for Editorial Writing.

Other awards include:

First place:

Pam Stone, humor column writing

Daniel J. Gross, beat reporting (crime)

Alyssa Mulliger, food writing

Todd Shanesy, spot sports story

Alex Hicks Jr., general news photo

Alex Hicks Jr., sports feature photo

Alex Hicks Jr., humorous photo

Tom Priddy, pictorial

Dyhanna Sansoucie, page one design portfolio

Zakerij Dennis, illustration.

Second place:

“Unsung Heroes,” sports special section

“Big Ben” (Fall 2016 Spartanburg Magazine), feature magazine

Alyssa Mulliger, government beat reporting

Alyssa Mulliger, food writing

Dan Armonaitis, arts and entertainment writing

Eric Boynton, sports enterprise reporting

Dhyanna Sansoucie, single page one design

Alex Hicks Jr., sports action photo

Alex Hicks Jr., personality photograph or portrait

Zakerij Dennis, illustration

Bob Montgomery, Tom Priddy and Alex Hicks Jr., integration of print and web coverage.

Third place:

Larry Seil, illustration

Staff, opinion page section

Alyssa Mulliger, health beat reporting

Making the Grade, news special section

2016 Marching Madness, feature special section

Alyssa Mulliger, beat reporting (housing)

Wil Shelton, lifestyle feature writing

Jose Franco, food writing

Alex Hicks Jr., spot news photo

Zach Fox, arts and entertainment writing

Alex Hicks Jr., general news photo

Alex Hicks Jr., sports feature photo

John Byrum, personality photo or portrait

Alyssa Mulliger, feature video

Super Bowl 50 preview, sports special section.

