Spartanburg Herald-Journal honored by South Carolina Press Association

The Spartanburg Herald-Journal was recently honored with 44 press awards, including the President’s Cup for receiving the most awards out of any mid-sized publication in South Carolina for the seventh time in nine years, at the South Carolina Press Association’s annual meeting.
The Herald-Journal won 17 first-place awards, including in the General Excellence and Newspaper Website categories, and GoUpstate.com was named the top newspaper website in South Carolina, winning a Best of the Best designation against other publications of all sizes.
The inaugural Nourish cookbook won top honors in the Feature Special Section category.
Reporters Daniel J. Gross and Zach Fox won first place for Reporting In-Depth for “Face of Fear,” their profile of accused serial killer Todd Kohlhepp. The companion “Face of Fear” webpage by GateHouse Media’s Nick Dumont was crowned Best Digital News Project.
Reporter Bob Montgomery took home first in Enterprise Reporting for an article about shortfalls in the South Carolina pension system. And Executive Editor Michael Smith won top honors for Editorial Writing.
Other awards include:
First place:
Pam Stone, humor column writing
Daniel J. Gross, beat reporting (crime)
Alyssa Mulliger, food writing
Todd Shanesy, spot sports story
Alex Hicks Jr., general news photo
Alex Hicks Jr., sports feature photo
Alex Hicks Jr., humorous photo
Tom Priddy, pictorial
Dyhanna Sansoucie, page one design portfolio
Zakerij Dennis, illustration.
Second place:
“Unsung Heroes,” sports special section
“Big Ben” (Fall 2016 Spartanburg Magazine), feature magazine
Alyssa Mulliger, government beat reporting
Alyssa Mulliger, food writing
Dan Armonaitis, arts and entertainment writing
Eric Boynton, sports enterprise reporting
Dhyanna Sansoucie, single page one design
Alex Hicks Jr., sports action photo
Alex Hicks Jr., personality photograph or portrait
Zakerij Dennis, illustration
Bob Montgomery, Tom Priddy and Alex Hicks Jr., integration of print and web coverage.
Third place:
Larry Seil, illustration
Staff, opinion page section
Alyssa Mulliger, health beat reporting
Making the Grade, news special section
2016 Marching Madness, feature special section
Alyssa Mulliger, beat reporting (housing)
Wil Shelton, lifestyle feature writing
Jose Franco, food writing
Alex Hicks Jr., spot news photo
Zach Fox, arts and entertainment writing
Alex Hicks Jr., general news photo
Alex Hicks Jr., sports feature photo
John Byrum, personality photo or portrait
Alyssa Mulliger, feature video
Super Bowl 50 preview, sports special section.
