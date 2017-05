StarNews Executive Editor Pam Sander was recently promoted to regional editor of GateHouse Media’s Costal Carolina Group of publications.

Sander, who has served as executive editor since September 2012, will continue to oversee the StarNews and will expand her duties to include the Jacksonville Daily News, Kinston Free Press, New Bern Sun Journal and several weekly publications.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2n44HtI.