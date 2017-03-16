GateHouse Media’s 2017 national internship program participants selected

We’re building an empire of design in Austin, Texas. We’re reimagining digital storytelling in hundreds of newsrooms across America. We’re picking up a Pulitzer here or there, too.

GateHouse Media is a rapidly-evolving heavyweight in America’s media industry, and we’re intensely focused on recruiting, identifying and nurturing top talent throughout our organization.

Meet the two newest stars we’re jazzed about: Lucille Sherman and Mara Corbett. After an intensely competitive selection process, Lucille and Mara have been selected for GateHouse Media’s 2017 national internship program.

Lucille, a University of Missouri student, has a repertoire that packs punches. Nationally-recognized writing – check. Breaking news coverage – check. State government watchdog reporting – check.

As this year’s investigative intern, she’ll spend her summer making noise with the way-smart staff at the industry-leading Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

Mara, a Syracuse University student, is also dominating the collegiate media landscape. The former editor-in-chief of The Daily Orange Newspaper has done it all — magazine covers, website rebuilds, managing dozens of student journalists without breaking a sweat.

As this year’s total design intern, she’ll spend her summer sampling the best barbecue, music and funky art Austin can offer up. When she’s not exploring Austin, she’ll be using her explosive creativity to challenge the award-winning staff of GateHouse’s Center for News & Design.

“Mara and Lucille are talented journalists who have impressed us with their poise, intellect and mad, mad skills,” said Bill Church, senior vice president for news at GateHouse Media. “We are excited to learn from them during their internships.” (That’s Bill’s diplomatic way of saying he’s giddy and jazzed.)

This insanely competitive selection process resulted in a multitude of talented candidates, and further strengthened GateHouse’s dedication to recruit the industry’s best and brightest. These internships, and the dynamic projects that will result, reflect our top priorities: #DoJournalismWithImpact #EmbraceOurFuture.