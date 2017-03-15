Vince Bodiford named new Monroe News publisher

Vince Bodiford was recently named as the new president and publisher of the Monroe News in Michigan.

Bodiford has more than 34 years in the newspaper, media and marketing business. He started his career as an advertising executive for the Needles Desert Star in California. His ambitions led him to acquire and operate several newspapers in Texas, Colorado and Nebraska.

He spent five years working for Cabela’s, helping them with marketing and branding before accepting a position at The Arizona Republic, where he was the strategic advertising sales manager. Most recently, Bodiford served as the group publisher for the Orange County Neighborhood Newspapers in Orange County, California.

