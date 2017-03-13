Fayetteville Observer honored with press association awards

The Fayetteville Observer was recently honored with a number of editorial and advertising awards by the North Carolina Press Association.

In addition to the NCPA awards, public safety reporter Monica Vendituoli was given the Walter Spearman Award For Outstanding Writing by a reporter with two years or less experience by the Associated Press.

First place editorial awards included:

Greg Barnes, General News Reporting, “Beyond the Boulevard”

Staff, Online Breaking News Coverage, Sept. 28 flooding

Greg Barnes, Investigative Reporting, “Why did Rylan die?”

Andrew Craft, Feature Photography, “Clarkzilla”

Staff, Newspaper Only Sports Coverage, “Super Pirate”

Drew Brooks, Beat News Reporting, 440th Airlift Wing

Second place editorial awards included:

Chick Jacobs, Dailies Only Deadline News Reporting, “Haymount Grill Gutted By Fire”

Amanda Dolasinski, Feature Writing, “Becoming American”

Chick Jacobs, Profile Feature, “I Kew I Would Get Home Paul Dallas”

Andrew Craft, Sports Photography, “Diving Touchdown”

Myron Pitts, Lighter Columns, “Baby girl changes the game; steals hearts”

Bret Strelow, Sports Columns, “Westover graduate savors ‘frozen moment’ with Ali”

Staff, General Excellence for Newspaper Websites, fayobserver.com

Andrew Craft, Spot Photography, “Waters Rise”

Third place editorial awards included:

Greg Barnes, Profile Feature, “It Takes a Village”

Stephen Schramm, Sports Feature Writing, “Dreams Die Hard Here”

Mariano Santillan, Illustration/Photo Illustration, “Battle In Full Swing”

Andrew Craft, Amanda Dolasinski and Hrisanthi Kroi, Best Multimedia Project, “Becoming American”

Bill Kirby, Lighter Columns, “‘Uncle Frank looks good, don’t he?'”

Myron Pitts, Serious Columns, “Racist message on VanStory Hills door”

First place advertising awards included:

Andrew Bradley, Best Retail Ad, Pet Starz

Eddie Harris, Best Use of Color, Evolution Ink

Jennifer Fisher, Best Innovative Concept/Wild Card, Tri-State Wine Festival Invitations

Jennifer Fisher, Best Newspaper Promotion, Readers’ Choice Awards Voting

Jason Beck and Jennifer Fisher, Best Special Section, Thrive

Jennifer Fisher and Mariano Santillan, Best Community Service Signature Page or Best Shared Page, Readers’ Choice Awards Ballot

Jennifer Fisher, Best Small Ad, Das Bavarian Haus

Jennifer Fisher and Eddie Harris, Best Advertising Campaign, Ladies Night Out

Andrew Bradley, Best Real Estate Ad in a Niche Publication, Addison Ridge

Jennifer Fisher, Best Shared Page in a Niche Publication, Westwood Shopping Center

Second place advertising awards included:

Jennifer Fisher, Best Food Ad, Carlie C’s $1500 Grocery Giveaway

Andrew Bradley, Best Apparel, Jewelry & Accessories Ad, John Allen Shoes

Andrew Bradley, Best Color Institutional Ad, Fayetteville State University

Jennifer Fisher, Best Community Service Signature Page or Best Shared Page, Home Sweet Home Contest

Jennifer Fisher, Best Advertising Campaign, Thrive

Staff, Best Niche Publication, Paraglide

Third place advertising awards included:

Andrew Bradley, Best Food Ad, Edible Arrangements

Andrew Bradley, Best Color Restaurant/Entertainment Ad, El Burrito

Andrew Bradley, Best Color Institutional Ad, Fayetteville Technical Community College

Andrew Bradley, Best Use of Color, Mountaire Farms Better Carolina Award

Jason Beck and Jennifer Fisher, Best Niche Publication, Retail Therapy Holiday Gift Guide

For more information, visit bit.ly/2mF51k6.