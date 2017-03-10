Hannibal Courier-Post honored at Missouri Associated Press Media Editors contest

The Hannibal Courier-Post was recently recognized with a number of awards at the yearly Missouri Associated Press Media Editors contest and was one of only five newspapers in the state to earn a General Excellence award.

In addition to General Excellence, the Courier-Post took home five first place awards, three second place awards and six third place awards — more than any other newspaper in its division.

First place awards included:

Danny Henley , Investigative Reporting

, Investigative Reporting Beverly Darr and Eric Dundon , Spot News

and , Spot News Eric Dundon , Feature news photo

, Feature news photo Eric Dundon , Explanatory graphic

, Explanatory graphic Hannibal.net, Best website

Second place awards included:

Trevor McDonald , Investigative reporting

, Investigative reporting Eric Dundon , Feature writing

, Feature writing Kelly Goodhart, Photo story

Third place awards included:

Eric Dundon and Danny Henley , Investigative reporting

and , Investigative reporting Eric Dundon , Opinion writing

, Opinion writing Kevin Graeler , Sports feature writing

, Sports feature writing Danny Henley , Spot news photo

, Spot news photo Eric Dundon , Photo story

, Photo story Janet Blair, graphics

For more information, visit bit.ly/2mrC8X7.