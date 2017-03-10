Hannibal Courier-Post honored at Missouri Associated Press Media Editors contest

The Hannibal Courier-Post was recently recognized with a number of awards at the yearly Missouri Associated Press Media Editors contest and was one of only five newspapers in the state to earn a General Excellence award.
In addition to General Excellence, the Courier-Post took home five first place awards, three second place awards and six third place awards — more than any other newspaper in its division.
First place awards included:
- Danny Henley, Investigative Reporting
- Beverly Darr and Eric Dundon, Spot News
- Eric Dundon, Feature news photo
- Eric Dundon, Explanatory graphic
- Hannibal.net, Best website
Second place awards included:
- Trevor McDonald, Investigative reporting
- Eric Dundon, Feature writing
- Kelly Goodhart, Photo story
Third place awards included:
- Eric Dundon and Danny Henley, Investigative reporting
- Eric Dundon, Opinion writing
- Kevin Graeler, Sports feature writing
- Danny Henley, Spot news photo
- Eric Dundon, Photo story
- Janet Blair, graphics
For more information, visit bit.ly/2mrC8X7.