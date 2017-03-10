Hannibal Courier-Post honored at Missouri Associated Press Media Editors contest

10.03.2017 John Crouch Awards

mo-hannibal_logoThe Hannibal Courier-Post was recently recognized with a number of awards at the yearly Missouri Associated Press Media Editors contest and was one of only five newspapers in the state to earn a General Excellence award.

In addition to General Excellence, the Courier-Post took home five first place awards, three second place awards and six third place awards — more than any other newspaper in its division.

First place awards included:

  • Danny Henley, Investigative Reporting
  • Beverly Darr and Eric Dundon, Spot News
  • Eric Dundon, Feature news photo
  • Eric Dundon, Explanatory graphic
  • Hannibal.net, Best website

Second place awards included:

  • Trevor McDonald, Investigative reporting
  • Eric Dundon, Feature writing
  • Kelly Goodhart, Photo story

Third place awards included:

  • Eric Dundon and Danny Henley, Investigative reporting
  • Eric Dundon, Opinion writing
  • Kevin Graeler, Sports feature writing
  • Danny Henley, Spot news photo
  • Eric Dundon, Photo story
  • Janet Blair, graphics

For more information, visit bit.ly/2mrC8X7.

Blend elementum consequat lacus, sit amet pulvinar urna hendrerit sit amet. Sed aliquam eu ante a ultricies. Interdum et malesuada fames ac ante ipsum primis in faucibus. Fusce elementum felis lorem, eget scelerisque enim blandit quis.

Massa turpis ornare nec commodo non, auctor vel cursus vestibulum varius hendrerit turpis quiseam cursus.