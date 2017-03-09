Rich Jackson named Times-News executive editor

Veteran journalist and editor Rich Jackson has been named executive editor of the Times-News in Burlington, North Carolina.

Jackson began his newspaper career 25 years ago as the crime reporter for the Beaver Dam Daily Citizen in Wisconsin. He has since served as an editor at six different newspapers, most recently at The Derrick and The News-Herald in Oil City, Pennsylvania.

Jackson has seen more than 200 awards go to reporters and other news staff under his leadership, and in 2009, the Hoosier State Press Association named him Indiana’s Best Newspaper Columnist.

“Rich is a very community oriented editor who I believe he will help lead our news team into an ever-changing news and media environment,” Paul Mauney, publisher of the Times-News, said. “Based on his experience, I believe that Rich will help us become even more engaged in and reflective of the communities we serve every day.”

For more information, visit bit.ly/2mpMZlG.