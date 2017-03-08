BridgeTower Media acquires Color Magazine

BridgeTower Media, a leading provider of local and regional business information, events and marketing services, today announced the acquisition of Color Magazine, a premier publication focused on publishing and events for diverse business professionals. Based in Boston, Color Magazine was founded in 2007 by Josefina Bonilla.

As part of the transaction, Bonilla was named chief diversity officer for BridgeTower Media, in addition to continuing her role as Color Magazine’s president. Her responsibilities include growing and expanding Color Magazine’s content and programs. Bonilla will also identify new opportunities to highlight diversity across the publishing and event platforms at BridgeTower and GateHouse Media, BridgeTower’s parent company.

“Corporations are increasingly seeing the value of a diverse workforce and are looking for ways to reach, retain and recruit employees that better reflects today’s broader population,” said Bonilla. “By joining BridgeTower Media, we will have additional resources and capabilities to deliver even more diverse content and leadership development opportunities. We are excited to leverage BridgeTower’s publishing and event platforms to bring bigger, bolder and more diverse offerings to our readers, advertisers and sponsors.”

“Josefina is a visionary leader who saw a critical need in the marketplace to advance diversity, and over the course of 10 years, she has successfully elevated the conversation across the business landscape,” said Adam Reinebach, President and CEO, BridgeTower Media. “As a member of our executive team, Josefina will have additional resources and capabilities to grow Color Magazine and expand its mission across our properties. We’re excited to have her join our team, and we look forward to expanding Color Magazine and its diversity programs.”

Over the course of its nearly 10-year history, Color Magazine has featured topics and themes important to professionals of color and has highlighted hundreds of leading diverse business professionals in its content and at their events. Color Magazine hosts three signature events each year: The Women of Color Leadership and Empowerment Conference, the Men of Color Leadership and Empowerment Conference and the All-Inclusive Awards, an evening to honor those who are dedicated to diversity and inclusion within their careers.

About BridgeTower Media

BridgeTower Media is a leading provider of business information, events and marketing services for the legal, financial, construction and government sectors in more than 20 local and regional markets across the United States. In addition to providing subscribers with content relevant to their daily professional activities, BridgeTower has a research unit focused on employee satisfaction, lead generation services and live events centered on awards and education.

For more information regarding BridgeTower Media, please visit bridgetowermedia.com.