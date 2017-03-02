Rockford Register Star, Journal-Standard named to ‘10 Newspapers That Do It Right’ list

The Rockford Register Star and The Journal-Standard of Freeport were recently named to Editor & Publisher’s list of “10 Newspapers That Do It Right” for 2017.

The newspapers were recognized for initiatives designed to engage their communities around important issues, create relationships with diverse segments of the population and build civic capacity for discussion of community challenges.

“This recognition is a nice affirmation of the hard work done by all Register Star employees,” said Paul Gaier, president and publisher of Register Star Media, which operates both newspapers.

Among the Register Star’s engagement initiatives are “road shows” in which the newspaper’s Editorial Board holds public meetings with neighborhood associations and other groups of residents and community conversations around tough issues like affordable housing and race.

Meanwhile, The Journal-Standard created the “Shark Tank” style Freeport Fish Tank competition for aspiring entrepreneurs, which earned the paper its second $2,500 community journalism public service grant from the Associated Press Media Editors.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2lhOsMc.