Rockford Register Star, Journal-Standard named to ‘10 Newspapers That Do It Right’ list

2.03.2017 John Crouch Awards
Rockford Register Star executive editor Mark Baldwin leads panelists in a discussion on race.

Rockford Register Star executive editor Mark Baldwin leads panelists in a discussion on race.

The Rockford Register Star and The Journal-Standard of Freeport were recently named to Editor & Publisher’s list of “10 Newspapers That Do It Right” for 2017.

The newspapers were recognized for initiatives designed to engage their communities around important issues, create relationships with diverse segments of the population and build civic capacity for discussion of community challenges.

“This recognition is a nice affirmation of the hard work done by all Register Star employees,” said Paul Gaier, president and publisher of Register Star Media, which operates both newspapers.

Among the Register Star’s engagement initiatives are “road shows” in which the newspaper’s Editorial Board holds public meetings with neighborhood associations and other groups of residents and community conversations around tough issues like affordable housing and race.

Meanwhile, The Journal-Standard created the “Shark Tank” style Freeport Fish Tank competition for aspiring entrepreneurs, which earned the paper its second $2,500 community journalism public service grant from the Associated Press Media Editors.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2lhOsMc.

Blend elementum consequat lacus, sit amet pulvinar urna hendrerit sit amet. Sed aliquam eu ante a ultricies. Interdum et malesuada fames ac ante ipsum primis in faucibus. Fusce elementum felis lorem, eget scelerisque enim blandit quis.

Massa turpis ornare nec commodo non, auctor vel cursus vestibulum varius hendrerit turpis quiseam cursus.