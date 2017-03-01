GateHouse Media papers earn top honors in NENPA competition

GateHouse Media’s New England papers earned top honors at the New England Newspaper & Press Association’s New England Better Newspaper Competition awards ceremony, presented Feb. 25 in Boston at the Boston Marriott Long Wharf.
The places listed are in their respective categories.
Daily publications
Cape Cod Times
Reporter of the Year: Doug Fraser
Photographer of the Year: Merrily Cassidy
First place, Arts & Entertainment Section: Kathi Scrizzi-Driscoll
First place, MultiMedia Coverage: Staff
First place, Website Design: Staff
First place, Website Interactivity and Engagement: Staff
First place, Environmental Reporting: Staff
First place, News Video: Merrily Cassidy
First place, Digital Strategy Excellence: Staff
First place, Humor Columnist: Saralee Perel
First place, Social Issues Feature Story: K.C. Myers
First place, Food Page or Section: Gwenn Friss
First place, Spot News Photo: Merrily Cassidy
First place, Photo Series: Merrily Cassidy
First place, Pictorial Photo: Merrily Cassidy
First place, Education Reporting: Cynthia McCormick
First place, Best Webcast: Eric Williams
First place, Best Infographic on Website: Gregory Bryant
First place, Photo Story: Merrily Cassidy
Second place, Humor Columnist: Tim Miller
Second place, History Reporting: Doug Fraser
Second place, Photo Series: Merrily Cassidy
Second place, Environmental Reporting: Doug Fraser
Second place, News Video: Eric Williams and Jason Kolnos
Second place, Spot News Video: Eric Williams
Second place, Portrait Photo: Merrily Cassidy
Second place, Obituaries: Doug Fraser
Second place, Local Personality Profile: Doug Fraser
Second place, Science/Technology Reporting: Doug Fraser
Second place, Editorial Writing: William Mills
Second place, Transportation Reporting: Sam Mintz, Jason Kolnos, George Brennan and Haven Orecchio-Egresitz
Second place, Crime and Courts Reporting: Haven Orecchio-Egresitz
Second place, Special Section or Supplement: Kathi Scrizzi-Driscoll
Second place, General News Photo: Merrily Cassidy
Second story, Photo Story: Merrily Cassidy
Third place, Sports Section: Staff
Third place, Spot News Video: Jason Kolonos, Sam Mintz and Steve Heaslip
Third place, Spot News Story: Madeleine List
Third place, Portrait Photo: Merrily Cassidy
Third place, Website Interactivity and Engagement: Staff
Third place, Sports Story: Matt Goisman
Third place, Special Section or Supplement: Gwenn Friss
Third place, Science/Technology Reporting: Mary Ann Bragg
Honorable Mention, Serious Columnist: Saralee Perel
The Enterprise
Second place, General Excellence: Staff
Third place, Serious Columnist: Steve Damish
Third place, News Feature Photo: Marc R. Vasconcellos
Third place, Transportation Reporting: Charlie Peters
The Herald News
First place, Front Page: Emely DelSanto
First place, Spot News Photo: Jack Foley
Second place, Audience/Community Involvement : Staff
First place, Political Columnist: Marc Dion
First place, Food Page or Section: Emely DelSanto
First place, Infographics: Emely DelSanto
Second place, Obituaries: Greg Sullivan
Second place, Illustration: Emely DelSanto
Third place, General News Photo: Jack Foley
Third place, Headline Writing: Staff
Third place, Reporting on Religious Issues: Brian Fraga
Honorable Mention, Personality Photo: Jack Foley
Honorable Mention, Social Issues Feature Story: Staff
MetroWest Daily News
First place, Reporting on Religious Issues: Bill Shaner
First place, Pictorial Photo: Ken McGagh
First place, General Excellence: Staff
Second place, Photo Story: Ken McGagh
Second place, Photo Series: Ken McGagh
Second place, Arts & Entertainment Section: Nancy Olesin and Staff
Third place, Business/Economic Reporting: Brittney McNamara
Third place, Photo Series: Ken McGagh
Third place, Health Reporting: Brittney McNamara
Third place, Right-to-Know: Jim Haddadin
Third place, Feature Photo: Ken McGagh
The Patriot Ledger
First place, Racial or Ethnic Issue Coverage: Patrick Ronan and Hongyi Gong
First place, Editorial Cartoon: Joseph Mahoney
First place, Sports Section: Staff
Second place, Business/Economic Reporting: Neal Simpson
Second place, General Excellence: Staff
Third place, Reporting on Religious Issues: Jessica Trufant
Third place, Social Issues Feature Story: Chris Burrell and Neal Simpson
Third place, Feature Photo: Greg Derr
Third place, Transportation Reporting: Staff
Third place, Investigative Reporting: Patrick Ronan
Third place, Local Election Coverage: Patrick Ronan
Honorable Mention, Investigative Reporting: Jessica Trufant and Patrick Ronan
The Providence Journal
First place, Editorial Writing: Staff
First place, Portrait Photo: David DelPoio
First place, Sports Photo: Glenn Osmundson
Second place, Social Issues Feature Story: Lynn Arditi
Third place, Spot News Photo: Bob Breidenbach
Taunton Daily Gazette
First place, General News Story: Staff
First place, Sports Story: Steven Sanchez
Telegram & Gazette
First place, Audience/Community Involvement: Tony Simollardes
First place, Arts & Entertainment Reporting: Victor Infante
First place, Best Overall Website: Mike Elfland and Staff
First place, Best Niche Publication (Editorial): Staff
First place, Reporting on Religious Issues: Mark Sullivan
First place, Living Page or Section: Staff
First place, Government Reporting: Susan Spencer
First place, General News Photo: Steve Lanava
First place, Serious Columnist: Clive McFarlane
First place, News Feature Photo: Christine Hochkeppel
Second place, Personality Photo: Rick Cinclair
Second place, General News Story: Mark Sullivan
Second place, Sports Photo: Steve Lanava
Second place, Spot News Story: Brad Petrishen and Samantha Allen
Second place, Sports Story: Bill Ballou
Second place, Investigative Reporting: Brad Petrishen
Second place, Photo Illustration: Rick Cinclair
Second place, Feature Photo: Christine Hochkeppel
Second place, Spot News Photo: Christine Hochkeppel
Second place, Editorial/Commentary Page: Tony Simollardes
Second place, Right-to-Know: Brad Petrishen
Second place, Business Page or Section: Staff
Second place, Editorial Cartoon: Don Landgren
Third place, Environmental Reporting: Cyrus Moulton
Third place, Illustration: Don Landgren
Third place, Pictorial Photo: Steve Lanava
Third place, General News Story: Susan Spencer
Third place, Sports Columnist: Bill Ballou
Third place, Slide Show: Steve Lanava
Third place, Business/Economic Reporting: Brad Petrishen
Third place, General Excellence: Staff
Third place, History Reporting: Mark Sullivan
Honorable Mention, Sports Section: Staff
The Standard-Times
First place, Special Section or Supplement: Andy Tomolonis and GateHouse Staff
First place, Crime and Courts Reporting: Mike Lawrence
First place, Humor Columnist: Andy Tomolonis
First place, Serious Columnist: Susan Pawlak-Seaman
First place, Science/Technology Reporting: Andy Tomolonis and GateHouse Staff
First place, Photo Story: Peter Pereira
First place, Overall Design and Presentation (print): Staff
First place, Personality Photo: Peter Pereira
First place, Feature Photo: Peter Pereira
Second place, Infographics: Becca McGovern
Second place, Feature Photo: Peter Pereira
Second place, Website Interactivity and Engagement: Andy Tomolonis and Staff
Second place, General News Photo: Peter Pereira
Second place, History Reporting: Auditi Guha
Second place, Personality Photo: Peter Pereira
Second place, Reporting on Religious Issues: Debra Ryan
Second place, Living Page or Section: Becca McGovern
Second place, Social Issues Feature Story: Kathleen McKiernan
Second place, Local Election Coverage: Staff
Second place, Front Page: Becca McGovern
Second place, Education Reporting: Auditi Guha
Second place, Best Blog on a Newspaper Website: Andy Tomolonis
Second place, Health Reporting: Sandy Quadros Bowles
Third place, Photo Story: Peter Pereira
Third place, Best Overall Website: Andy Tomolonis and Staff
Third place, Portrait Photo: Peter Pereira
Third place, Feature Photo: Peter Pereira
Third place, Sports Feature Story: Brendan Kurie
Third place, Business Page or Section: Staff
Third place, Local Personality Profile: Mike Lawrence
Third place, Human Interest Feature Story: Mike Lawrence
Third place, Social Issues Feature Story: Auditi Guha
Third place, Personality Photo: Peter Pereira
Weekly Publications
Arlington Advocate
First place, Social Issues Feature Story: James Sanna
First place, Local Personality Profile: Nick Greenhalgh
Third place, Education Reporting: Heather Beasley Doyle
The Barnstable Patriot
Third place, Headline Writing: Kathryn Basile
Third place, Feature Photo: Alan Belanich
The Beacon-Villager
First place, Sports Feature Story: Martin Renzhofer
Belmont Citizen-Herald
Second place, Transportation Reporting: Bram Berkowitz
Second place, Commentary: Joanna Tzouvelis
Third place, Health Reporting: Bram Berkowitz
Honorable Mention, Transportation Reporting: Bram Berkowitz
Beverly Citizen
Third place, Sports Photo: David Sokol
Brookline Tab
Third place, Social Issues Feature Story: Jenna Fisher
Cape Ann Beacon
First place, Pictorial Photo: David Sokol
The Cape Codder
First place, Arts & Entertainment Section: Donna Tunney
Third place, Environmental Reporting: Doreen Leggett
Cohasset Mariner
Second place, Portrait Photo: Robin Chan
Third place, Obituaries: Amanda C. Thompson
Concord Journal
Third place, Serious Columnist: Kathie Ragsdale
Danvers Herald
Second place, History Reporting: Jeff Pope
Third place, Personality Photo: David Sokol
Easton Journal
First place, Racial or Ethnic Issue Coverage: Staff
Third place, Sports Feature Story: John Quattrucci
Third place, Editorial Writing: Donna Whitehead
Honorable Mention, Sports Story: John Quattrucci
The Hingham Journal
Photographer of the Year: Robin Chan
First place, Photo Series: Robin Chan
First place, General News Photo: Robin Chan
First place, Feature Video: Robin Chan
Second place, General News Photo: Robin Chan
Third place, Business/Economic Reporting: Carol Britton Meyer
The Inquirer and Mirror
First place, Feature Photo: Nicole Harnishfeger
First place, History Reporting: John Stanton
First place, Business/Economic Reporting: Joshua Balling
First place, Special Section or Supplement: Staff
First place, Entertainment Video: Nicole Harnishfeger
First place, Spot News Photo: Nicole Harnishfeger
Second place, Spot News Photo: Nicole Harnishfeger
Second place, Spot News Video: Nicole Harnishfeger
Second place, General News Photo : Nicole Harnishfeger
Second place, Arts & Entertainment Reporting: Joshua Balling, Lindsay Pykosz and Dean Geddes
Second place, News Video: Nicole Harnishfeger
Second place, General News Story: Joshua Balling
Third place, Transportation Reporting: Matt Turner
Third place, News Feature Photo: Nicole Harnishfeger
Third place, Photo Story: Nicole Harnishfeger
Third place, Personality Photo: Nicole Harnishfeger
Ipswich Chronicle
First place, Environmental Reporting: Jeannette Hinkle
Third place, Political Columnist: Daniel MacAlpine
Lexington Minuteman
First place, Social Issues Feature Story: Caitlyn Kelleher and Henry Schwan
Second place, Education Reporting: Caitlyn Kelleher
Littleton Independent
Third place, Science/Technology Reporting: Alexander Silva
Mansfield News
Second place, Sports Columnist: Sara Cline
Marblehead Reporter
First place, Arts & Entertainment Section: Mary Reines
First place, Sports Story: Christopher Hurley
Marshfield Mariner
First place, Sports Photo: Robin Chan
First place, General News Story: Staff
Second place, Pictorial Photo: Robin Chan
Second place, Feature Photo: Alyssa Stone
Second place, Personality Photo: Alyssa Stone
Medford Transcript
First place, Health Reporting: Alex Ruppenthal
First place, Investigative Reporting: Alex Ruppenthal
Melrose Free Press
Second place, Social Issues Feature Story: Aaron Leibowitz
Third place, Sports Section: Christopher Hurley
Honorable Mention, Sports Feature Story: Christopher Hurley
Norwell Mariner
First place, Food Page or Section: Staff
First place, Personality Photo: Alyssa Stone
First place, Photo Story: Robin Chan
Third place, Local Election Coverage: Alice Coyle
Third place, Humor Columnist: Alice Coyle
North Shore Sunday
Second place, Science/Technology Reporting: Jennie Oemig
Third place, Spot News Story: Tim McCarthy
Old Colony Memorial
First place, Photo Series: Emily Clark
First place, Government Reporting: Frank Mand
Second place, Audience/Community Involvement: Staff
Second place, Pictorial Photo: Alyssa Stone
Second place, History Reporting: Rich Harbert
Third place, Obituaries: Rich Harbert
Provincetown Banner
Second place, Environmental Reporting: Ann Wood
Second place, Human Interest Feature Story: Ann Wood
Third place, Local Personality Profile: Ann Wood
Third place, Arts & Entertainment Section: Staff
Saugus Advertiser
First place, Sports Columnist: Joe McConnell
Scituate Mariner
First place, News Feature Photo: Robin Chan
First place, Feature Photo: Robin Chan
First place, Pictorial Photo: Alyssa Stone
Second place, Reporting on Religious Issues: Ruth Thompson and Kristi Funderburk
Second place, Photo Story: Robin Chan
Third place, Portrait Photo: Alyssa Stone
Somerville Journal
Third place, Pictorial Photo: David Sokol
Wareham Courier
Second place, Humor Columnist: Frank Mulligan
Wellesley Townsman
Second place, Human Interest Feature Story: Jordan Mayblum
Second place, General News Story: Jordan Mayblum
Winchester Star
First place, Business/Economic Reporting: Bram Berkowitz
Third place, Human Interest Feature Story: Bram Berkowitz
Third place, Social Issues Feature Story: Melissa Russell
Third place, Reporting on Religious Issues: Melissa Russell
For more information, visit nenpa.com.