GateHouse Media papers earn top honors in NENPA competition

GateHouse Media’s New England papers earned top honors at the New England Newspaper & Press Association’s New England Better Newspaper Competition awards ceremony, presented Feb. 25 in Boston at the Boston Marriott Long Wharf.

The places listed are in their respective categories.

Daily publications

Cape Cod Times

Reporter of the Year: Doug Fraser

Photographer of the Year: Merrily Cassidy

First place, Arts & Entertainment Section: Kathi Scrizzi-Driscoll

First place, MultiMedia Coverage: Staff

First place, Website Design: Staff

First place, Website Interactivity and Engagement: Staff

First place, Environmental Reporting: Staff

First place, News Video: Merrily Cassidy

First place, Digital Strategy Excellence: Staff

First place, Humor Columnist: Saralee Perel

First place, Social Issues Feature Story: K.C. Myers

First place, Food Page or Section: Gwenn Friss

First place, Spot News Photo: Merrily Cassidy

First place, Photo Series: Merrily Cassidy

First place, Pictorial Photo: Merrily Cassidy

First place, Education Reporting: Cynthia McCormick

First place, Best Webcast: Eric Williams

First place, Best Infographic on Website: Gregory Bryant

First place, Photo Story: Merrily Cassidy

Second place, Humor Columnist: Tim Miller

Second place, History Reporting: Doug Fraser

Second place, Photo Series: Merrily Cassidy

Second place, Environmental Reporting: Doug Fraser

Second place, News Video: Eric Williams and Jason Kolnos

Second place, Spot News Video: Eric Williams

Second place, Portrait Photo: Merrily Cassidy

Second place, Obituaries: Doug Fraser

Second place, Local Personality Profile: Doug Fraser

Second place, Science/Technology Reporting: Doug Fraser

Second place, Editorial Writing: William Mills

Second place, Transportation Reporting: Sam Mintz, Jason Kolnos, George Brennan and Haven Orecchio-Egresitz

Second place, Crime and Courts Reporting: Haven Orecchio-Egresitz

Second place, Special Section or Supplement: Kathi Scrizzi-Driscoll

Second place, General News Photo: Merrily Cassidy

Second story, Photo Story: Merrily Cassidy

Third place, Sports Section: Staff

Third place, Spot News Video: Jason Kolonos, Sam Mintz and Steve Heaslip

Third place, Spot News Story: Madeleine List

Third place, Portrait Photo: Merrily Cassidy

Third place, Website Interactivity and Engagement: Staff

Third place, Sports Story: Matt Goisman

Third place, Special Section or Supplement: Gwenn Friss

Third place, Science/Technology Reporting: Mary Ann Bragg

Honorable Mention, Serious Columnist: Saralee Perel

The Enterprise

Second place, General Excellence: Staff

Third place, Serious Columnist: Steve Damish

Third place, News Feature Photo: Marc R. Vasconcellos

Third place, Transportation Reporting: Charlie Peters

The Herald News

First place, Front Page: Emely DelSanto

First place, Spot News Photo: Jack Foley

Second place, Audience/Community Involvement : Staff

First place, Political Columnist: Marc Dion

First place, Food Page or Section: Emely DelSanto

First place, Infographics: Emely DelSanto

Second place, Obituaries: Greg Sullivan

Second place, Illustration: Emely DelSanto

Third place, General News Photo: Jack Foley

Third place, Headline Writing: Staff

Third place, Reporting on Religious Issues: Brian Fraga

Honorable Mention, Personality Photo: Jack Foley

Honorable Mention, Social Issues Feature Story: Staff

MetroWest Daily News

First place, Reporting on Religious Issues: Bill Shaner

First place, Pictorial Photo: Ken McGagh

First place, General Excellence: Staff

Second place, Photo Story: Ken McGagh

Second place, Photo Series: Ken McGagh

Second place, Arts & Entertainment Section: Nancy Olesin and Staff

Third place, Business/Economic Reporting: Brittney McNamara

Third place, Photo Series: Ken McGagh

Third place, Health Reporting: Brittney McNamara

Third place, Right-to-Know: Jim Haddadin

Third place, Feature Photo: Ken McGagh

The Patriot Ledger

First place, Racial or Ethnic Issue Coverage: Patrick Ronan and Hongyi Gong

First place, Editorial Cartoon: Joseph Mahoney

First place, Sports Section: Staff

Second place, Business/Economic Reporting: Neal Simpson

Second place, General Excellence: Staff

Third place, Reporting on Religious Issues: Jessica Trufant

Third place, Social Issues Feature Story: Chris Burrell and Neal Simpson

Third place, Feature Photo: Greg Derr

Third place, Transportation Reporting: Staff

Third place, Investigative Reporting: Patrick Ronan

Third place, Local Election Coverage: Patrick Ronan

Honorable Mention, Investigative Reporting: Jessica Trufant and Patrick Ronan

The Providence Journal

First place, Editorial Writing: Staff

First place, Portrait Photo: David DelPoio

First place, Sports Photo: Glenn Osmundson

Second place, Social Issues Feature Story: Lynn Arditi

Third place, Spot News Photo: Bob Breidenbach

Taunton Daily Gazette

First place, General News Story: Staff

First place, Sports Story: Steven Sanchez

Telegram & Gazette

First place, Audience/Community Involvement: Tony Simollardes

First place, Arts & Entertainment Reporting: Victor Infante

First place, Best Overall Website: Mike Elfland and Staff

First place, Best Niche Publication (Editorial): Staff

First place, Reporting on Religious Issues: Mark Sullivan

First place, Living Page or Section: Staff

First place, Government Reporting: Susan Spencer

First place, General News Photo: Steve Lanava

First place, Serious Columnist: Clive McFarlane

First place, News Feature Photo: Christine Hochkeppel

Second place, Personality Photo: Rick Cinclair

Second place, General News Story: Mark Sullivan

Second place, Sports Photo: Steve Lanava

Second place, Spot News Story: Brad Petrishen and Samantha Allen

Second place, Sports Story: Bill Ballou

Second place, Investigative Reporting: Brad Petrishen

Second place, Photo Illustration: Rick Cinclair

Second place, Feature Photo: Christine Hochkeppel

Second place, Spot News Photo: Christine Hochkeppel

Second place, Editorial/Commentary Page: Tony Simollardes

Second place, Right-to-Know: Brad Petrishen

Second place, Business Page or Section: Staff

Second place, Editorial Cartoon: Don Landgren

Third place, Environmental Reporting: Cyrus Moulton

Third place, Illustration: Don Landgren

Third place, Pictorial Photo: Steve Lanava

Third place, General News Story: Susan Spencer

Third place, Sports Columnist: Bill Ballou

Third place, Slide Show: Steve Lanava

Third place, Business/Economic Reporting: Brad Petrishen

Third place, General Excellence: Staff

Third place, History Reporting: Mark Sullivan

Honorable Mention, Sports Section: Staff

The Standard-Times

First place, Special Section or Supplement: Andy Tomolonis and GateHouse Staff

First place, Crime and Courts Reporting: Mike Lawrence

First place, Humor Columnist: Andy Tomolonis

First place, Serious Columnist: Susan Pawlak-Seaman

First place, Science/Technology Reporting: Andy Tomolonis and GateHouse Staff

First place, Photo Story: Peter Pereira

First place, Overall Design and Presentation (print): Staff

First place, Personality Photo: Peter Pereira

First place, Feature Photo: Peter Pereira

Second place, Infographics: Becca McGovern

Second place, Feature Photo: Peter Pereira

Second place, Website Interactivity and Engagement: Andy Tomolonis and Staff

Second place, General News Photo: Peter Pereira

Second place, History Reporting: Auditi Guha

Second place, Personality Photo: Peter Pereira

Second place, Reporting on Religious Issues: Debra Ryan

Second place, Living Page or Section: Becca McGovern

Second place, Social Issues Feature Story: Kathleen McKiernan

Second place, Local Election Coverage: Staff

Second place, Front Page: Becca McGovern

Second place, Education Reporting: Auditi Guha

Second place, Best Blog on a Newspaper Website: Andy Tomolonis

Second place, Health Reporting: Sandy Quadros Bowles

Third place, Photo Story: Peter Pereira

Third place, Best Overall Website: Andy Tomolonis and Staff

Third place, Portrait Photo: Peter Pereira

Third place, Feature Photo: Peter Pereira

Third place, Sports Feature Story: Brendan Kurie

Third place, Business Page or Section: Staff

Third place, Local Personality Profile: Mike Lawrence

Third place, Human Interest Feature Story: Mike Lawrence

Third place, Social Issues Feature Story: Auditi Guha

Third place, Personality Photo: Peter Pereira

Weekly Publications

Arlington Advocate

First place, Social Issues Feature Story: James Sanna

First place, Local Personality Profile: Nick Greenhalgh

Third place, Education Reporting: Heather Beasley Doyle

The Barnstable Patriot

Third place, Headline Writing: Kathryn Basile

Third place, Feature Photo: Alan Belanich

The Beacon-Villager

First place, Sports Feature Story: Martin Renzhofer

Belmont Citizen-Herald

Second place, Transportation Reporting: Bram Berkowitz

Second place, Commentary: Joanna Tzouvelis

Third place, Health Reporting: Bram Berkowitz

Honorable Mention, Transportation Reporting: Bram Berkowitz

Beverly Citizen

Third place, Sports Photo: David Sokol

Brookline Tab

Third place, Social Issues Feature Story: Jenna Fisher

Cape Ann Beacon

First place, Pictorial Photo: David Sokol

The Cape Codder

First place, Arts & Entertainment Section: Donna Tunney

Third place, Environmental Reporting: Doreen Leggett

Cohasset Mariner

Second place, Portrait Photo: Robin Chan

Third place, Obituaries: Amanda C. Thompson

Concord Journal

Third place, Serious Columnist: Kathie Ragsdale

Danvers Herald

Second place, History Reporting: Jeff Pope

Third place, Personality Photo: David Sokol

Easton Journal

First place, Racial or Ethnic Issue Coverage: Staff

Third place, Sports Feature Story: John Quattrucci

Third place, Editorial Writing: Donna Whitehead

Honorable Mention, Sports Story: John Quattrucci

The Hingham Journal

Photographer of the Year: Robin Chan

First place, Photo Series: Robin Chan

First place, General News Photo: Robin Chan

First place, Feature Video: Robin Chan

Second place, General News Photo: Robin Chan

Third place, Business/Economic Reporting: Carol Britton Meyer

The Inquirer and Mirror

First place, Feature Photo: Nicole Harnishfeger

First place, History Reporting: John Stanton

First place, Business/Economic Reporting: Joshua Balling

First place, Special Section or Supplement: Staff

First place, Entertainment Video: Nicole Harnishfeger

First place, Spot News Photo: Nicole Harnishfeger

Second place, Spot News Photo: Nicole Harnishfeger

Second place, Spot News Video: Nicole Harnishfeger

Second place, General News Photo : Nicole Harnishfeger

Second place, Arts & Entertainment Reporting: Joshua Balling, Lindsay Pykosz and Dean Geddes

Second place, News Video: Nicole Harnishfeger

Second place, General News Story: Joshua Balling

Third place, Transportation Reporting: Matt Turner

Third place, News Feature Photo: Nicole Harnishfeger

Third place, Photo Story: Nicole Harnishfeger

Third place, Personality Photo: Nicole Harnishfeger

Ipswich Chronicle

First place, Environmental Reporting: Jeannette Hinkle

Third place, Political Columnist: Daniel MacAlpine

Lexington Minuteman

First place, Social Issues Feature Story: Caitlyn Kelleher and Henry Schwan

Second place, Education Reporting: Caitlyn Kelleher

Littleton Independent

Third place, Science/Technology Reporting: Alexander Silva

Mansfield News

Second place, Sports Columnist: Sara Cline

Marblehead Reporter

First place, Arts & Entertainment Section: Mary Reines

First place, Sports Story: Christopher Hurley

Marshfield Mariner

First place, Sports Photo: Robin Chan

First place, General News Story: Staff

Second place, Pictorial Photo: Robin Chan

Second place, Feature Photo: Alyssa Stone

Second place, Personality Photo: Alyssa Stone

Medford Transcript

First place, Health Reporting: Alex Ruppenthal

First place, Investigative Reporting: Alex Ruppenthal

Melrose Free Press

Second place, Social Issues Feature Story: Aaron Leibowitz

Third place, Sports Section: Christopher Hurley

Honorable Mention, Sports Feature Story: Christopher Hurley

Norwell Mariner

First place, Food Page or Section: Staff

First place, Personality Photo: Alyssa Stone

First place, Photo Story: Robin Chan

Third place, Local Election Coverage: Alice Coyle

Third place, Humor Columnist: Alice Coyle

North Shore Sunday

Second place, Science/Technology Reporting: Jennie Oemig

Third place, Spot News Story: Tim McCarthy

Old Colony Memorial

First place, Photo Series: Emily Clark

First place, Government Reporting: Frank Mand

Second place, Audience/Community Involvement: Staff

Second place, Pictorial Photo: Alyssa Stone

Second place, History Reporting: Rich Harbert

Third place, Obituaries: Rich Harbert

Provincetown Banner

Second place, Environmental Reporting: Ann Wood

Second place, Human Interest Feature Story: Ann Wood

Third place, Local Personality Profile: Ann Wood

Third place, Arts & Entertainment Section: Staff

Saugus Advertiser

First place, Sports Columnist: Joe McConnell

Scituate Mariner

First place, News Feature Photo: Robin Chan

First place, Feature Photo: Robin Chan

First place, Pictorial Photo: Alyssa Stone

Second place, Reporting on Religious Issues: Ruth Thompson and Kristi Funderburk

Second place, Photo Story: Robin Chan

Third place, Portrait Photo: Alyssa Stone

Somerville Journal

Third place, Pictorial Photo: David Sokol

Wareham Courier

Second place, Humor Columnist: Frank Mulligan

Wellesley Townsman

Second place, Human Interest Feature Story: Jordan Mayblum

Second place, General News Story: Jordan Mayblum

Winchester Star

First place, Business/Economic Reporting: Bram Berkowitz

Third place, Human Interest Feature Story: Bram Berkowitz

Third place, Social Issues Feature Story: Melissa Russell

Third place, Reporting on Religious Issues: Melissa Russell

For more information, visit nenpa.com.