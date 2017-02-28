Tuscaloosa News recognized by Associated Press Sports Editors

The Tuscaloosa News was recently honored with the Associated Press Sports Editors’ highest award for the fourth time in five years, garnering “Grand Slam” status for top-10 finishes in the daily sections, special sections, Sunday sections and website categories in its division.

The newspaper and its companion websites is among five news organizations that have earned top 10 honors in the APSE’s contest for eight straight years, and earned 10 awards overall.

The Tuscaloosa News won two top-10 awards for breaking news: one by Joey Chandler for her report on the suspension of an area high school coach, and one by Aaron Suttles and Andrew Bone for their report on the former University of Alabama assistant football coach stepping down in the midst of an investigation into possible NCAA recruiting violations.

Bone, Suttles and Chandler also received a top-10 award in the projects division for the Alabama’s Most Wanted package ranking the state’s top 50 football prospects.

Cecil Hurt placed in the top 10 for column writing and Tommy Deas was honored with a top-10 award for explanatory writing.

Tuscaloosa News intern and University of Alabama student, Tyler Waldrep, received a top-five honor in long video for his video on the UA men’s tennis team training with the school’s ROTC program.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2lTxrom.