GateHouse Media acquires Dix Communications newspapers

1.02.2017 John Crouch Announcements

Dix ComGateHouse Media recently acquired Dix Communications, which publishes newspapers in northeastern and east-central Ohio.

The acquisition includes five daily and 18 weekly publications, including The Daily Record, the Record-Courier, The Alliance Review, the Times-Gazette and The Daily Jeffersonian. In addition to the print publications, the acquisition includes a number of niche publications, websites and a commercial printing operation.

Jim Hopson, who recently served as the interim publisher in Columbus, Ohio, has been appointed interim Group Publisher of GateHouse North-Central Ohio and will oversee the new division.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2kSclt7.

