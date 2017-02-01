GateHouse Media acquires Dix Communications newspapers

GateHouse Media recently acquired Dix Communications, which publishes newspapers in northeastern and east-central Ohio.

The acquisition includes five daily and 18 weekly publications, including The Daily Record, the Record-Courier, The Alliance Review, the Times-Gazette and The Daily Jeffersonian. In addition to the print publications, the acquisition includes a number of niche publications, websites and a commercial printing operation.

Jim Hopson, who recently served as the interim publisher in Columbus, Ohio, has been appointed interim Group Publisher of GateHouse North-Central Ohio and will oversee the new division.

