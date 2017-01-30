Peter Meyer assumes additional leadership responsibility for GateHouse Media New England

Peter Meyer, regional vice president and publisher of publications on Cape Cod and South Coast, will assume additional leadership responsibility for GateHouse Media New England, which publishes six dailies, 98 weeklies, 164 Wicked Local websites and assorted specialty publications.

Meyer began at the Cape Cod Times in 1986 as production director and also served as its general manager and assistant to the publisher before being named president and publisher in 2003. In 2008, he also became president and publisher of SouthCoast Media Group. He was named regional vice president by GateHouse media in 2015.

Before moving to Cape Cod, Meyer worked for Dow Jones & Company Inc. at Wall Street Journal publishing facilities in California, Maryland, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

He holds an MBA from Suffolk University and bachelor’s of science from Western Michigan University.

