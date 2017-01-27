Brian Burns named new Ledger Media Group publisher

Brian Burns was recently named as the new publisher of the Ledger Media Group in Lakeland, Florida, which publishes The Ledger and the News Chief.

Burns previously served as the publisher of the Tampa Tribune, and has also worked as a vice president of digital publisher relations at Adiant.com and as the director of interactive media and vice president of digital operations northjersey.com in New Jersey. He began his career in publishing as digital manager and director of business development for the Post-Gazette in Pittsburgh after earning a degree in computer science from Penn State.

He also has a degree in fire science from Oakland University in Michigan and worked as a firefighter before an injury and desire for a career change led him to the media industry.

Burns plans to move to Polk County with his wife, Shawna, and their three children after the end of the school year.

