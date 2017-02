Rustan Burton was recently named publisher of the Columbia Daily Tribune in Columbia, Missouri.

Burton has over eight years of experience in the newspaper industry and most recently served as the publisher of the Juneau Empire in Juneau, Alaska.

Burton grew up in Idaho and lived in Utah, Colorado and South Dakota before moving to Alaska. He, his wife Anna, and their four children will make the 3,100-mile move to Columbia at the end of the school year.

