Mike Distelhorst named Coastal North Carolina group publisher

10.01.2017 John Crouch Announcements

Mike DistelhorstMike Distelhorst was recently named as GateHouse Media’s Coastal North Carolina group publisher.

In this new role, Distelhorst, who already served as the publisher of three GateHouse papers in eastern North Carolina — the Jacksonville Daily News, the New Bern Sun Journal and the Kinston Free Press — will take on the role of publisher of the StarNews in Wilmington.

Distelhorst grew up in southeast Iowa and graduated from Iowa’s Central College with a bachelor’s degree in communications.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2jz68RW.

