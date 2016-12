David Adams was recently named as the new publisher of GateHouse Media newspapers in central Illinois.

He will oversee nine daily papers, including The Register-Mail in Galesburg, the Canton Daily Ledger and the Pontiac Daily Leader, in addition to 20 weeklies and 10 shoppers.

Adams has 14 years of media advertising sales experience with a strong background in digital sales, including leadership roles in direct mail, online directory business, radio and most recently newspapers.