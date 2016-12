John Elchert was recently named the new publisher of The Daily Telegram in Adrian, Michigan.

Elchert most recently served as publisher of the Mankato, Minnesota, Free Press.

He began his career in the journalism industry in 1982 when he served as the circulation director of his hometown newspaper, the Tiffin Advertiser-Tribune, in Tiffin, Ohio. He is a graduate of the University of Toledo.

