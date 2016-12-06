More Content Now partners with King Features Syndicate

King Features Syndicate and More Content Now recently announced a collaboration that will make MCN special sections available via KFS.

KFS clients will have the ability to purchase special sections on bridal, health, home and garden, family, boomer issues and more at a special rate.

“GateHouse Media shares our commitment to editorial excellence,” said John Killian, vice president of syndication sales for King Features. “We are pleased to be able to add More Content Now’s sections to our content catalog.”

“Based on the success of producing sections like these for our own publications, MCN launched in 2012 with the goal of providing high-quality content at affordable rates for publications outside of GateHouse Media,” said More Content Now Director Lisa Glowinski. “This partnership furthers that mission.”

More Content Now’s lineup of more than three-dozen special sections for 2017 is available to KFS clients to preview and purchase immediately. Sections include an inauguration preview, a NASCAR season preview, monthly Family tabs, quarterly Healthy Living sections and several Auto tabs, including one timed to Presidents Day and a 2018 model-year preview.

To find out more about King Features, visit KingFeatures.com.

Access More Content Now at MoreContentNow.com.